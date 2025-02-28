Sritex, Indonesia’s Largest Textile Firm, to Shut Down Factories on Saturday

Solo. Indonesia’s textile giant Sri Rejeki Isman (Sritex) will cease all factory operations in Central Java on Saturday, following a bankruptcy ruling over its failure to repay debts. The shutdown of the country’s largest textile company will affect more than 10,000 workers across the province.

The Supreme Court recently rejected Sritex’s appeal, upholding the Semarang District Court’s ruling that declared the company bankrupt on October 21. Meanwhile, the government’s promise of assistance failed to provide a viable rescue plan, sealing the company’s fate.

Emotional Farewell for Thousands of Workers

Thousands of employees bid farewell to their workplace on Friday, gathering at the Sritex factory in Sukoharjo for a final visit. Many hugged their colleagues in highly emotional moments, collected their personal belongings, and marked the end of an era by writing farewell messages and signatures on each other’s uniforms.

As they exited the factory site, some stopped to take group photos in front of the iconic Sritex gate, which had welcomed them for years -- even decades for some.

Advertisement

Sri Wiyani, who has worked at Sritex for 20 years, took home a framed photograph of the company’s late founder, Haji Lukminto, as a keepsake.

“I have so many memories here, from meeting my soulmate to raising my children, who are now in school,” she said.

Suyoto, a 30-year veteran at Sritex, said the job provided him a stable income until the closure. Now, he worries about his financial obligations, including his home loan.

“I still have credit installments at BRI, and now I’ve lost my job. This is a severe blow for me,” he said.

Impact of the Shutdown and Worker Protections

Deputy Manpower Minister Immanuel Ebenezer Gerungan confirmed that 10,965 workers will be affected by the closure of Sritex’s factories in Sukoharjo, Boyolali, and Semarang. The Sukoharjo facility, the company’s largest, employed more than 8,500 workers.

Mass layoffs have been carried out in three stages since last month, under the supervision of a court-appointed curator, ensuring compliance with bankruptcy regulations.

“The Manpower Ministry is committed to defending workers’ rights,” Immanuel said, promising that all Sritex employees will receive severance payments and benefits as required by law.

Sritex was officially declared bankrupt after Indo Bharat Rayon, a creditor, filed a lawsuit over unpaid debts. The creditor successfully annulled a prior debt restructuring agreement, forcing Sritex into a legal battle.

The Supreme Court’s final ruling in December upheld the lower court’s decision, leaving Sritex with no legal recourse.

The Legacy and Decline of Sritex

Founded 58 years ago, Sritex was one of Indonesia’s largest and most renowned textile companies, with production facilities across Central Java. The company was not only a domestic powerhouse but also an international player, supplying camouflage military uniforms to NATO countries -- a testament to its global reputation.

Sritex’s collapse comes at a time when Indonesia’s textile and garment industry is under pressure, facing declining export demand, rising operational costs, and growing competition from countries such as Vietnam and Bangladesh.

Despite these challenges, the textile industry remains a vital non-oil-and-gas sector, contributing significantly to Indonesia’s GDP and employing millions of workers nationwide.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: