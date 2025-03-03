Sritex May Resume Operations Under New Investors

Celvin Moniaga Sipahutar
March 3, 2025 | 3:33 pm
SHARE
Nurma Sadikin, a member of the curator team for textile producer Sritex, center, speaks to the media accompanied by Manpower Minister Yassierli, left, State Secretariat Minister Prasetyo Hadi, second left, and State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir, second right, at the presidential palace in Jakarta, Monday, March 3, 2025. (Antara Photo/Galih Pradipta)
Nurma Sadikin, a member of the curator team for textile producer Sritex, center, speaks to the media accompanied by Manpower Minister Yassierli, left, State Secretariat Minister Prasetyo Hadi, second left, and State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir, second right, at the presidential palace in Jakarta, Monday, March 3, 2025. (Antara Photo/Galih Pradipta)

Jakarta. Indonesian textile giant Sri Rezeki Isman, better known as Sritex, could resume operations within two weeks under new investors after being liquidated following a bankruptcy ruling, the curator team announced on Monday.

Sritex’s assets are currently managed by a court-appointed curator team after the Supreme Court upheld the company’s bankruptcy due to its failure to repay outstanding debts.

"We have established communication with potential investors who have contacted us. In the next two weeks, the curator will decide which investor is eligible to lease Sritex’s assets," said Nurma Sadikin, a representative from the curator team, during a press conference at the presidential palace in Jakarta.

The curator team is offering a lease option for Sritex’s heavy machinery, which could help preserve asset value while allowing the company to restart operations.

Advertisement

"The curator team offers an opportunity for the lease of heavy machinery to prevent further devaluation of our assets," Nurma explained.

The curator team remains hopeful that new investors will step in, allowing Sritex to restart operations and reclaim its position in the market.

If approved, the lease agreement could also enable Sritex to rehire workers, following the company’s formal decision to lay off more than 10,000 employees across its factories in Central Java on Saturday.

Sritex has since shut down its factories in Sukoharjo, Boyolali, and Semarang, marking a significant blow to Indonesia’s textile industry.

Sritex May Resume Operations Under New Investors
Sritex workers visit their factory in Sukoharjo, Central Java, for the last time on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (Antara Photo/Mohammad Ayudha)

Founded 58 years ago, Sritex was one of Indonesia’s largest and most renowned textile manufacturers. The company was not only a domestic leader but also an international player, supplying camouflage military uniforms to NATO countries—a testament to its global reputation.

However, Sritex’s collapse comes at a challenging time for Indonesia’s textile and garment industry, which is struggling with declining export demand, rising operational costs, and growing competition from Vietnam and Bangladesh.

Tags:
#Industry
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

$3 Billion Eid Bonus for Civil Servants to Stimulate Spending, Says Govt
Business 2 hours ago

$3 Billion Eid Bonus for Civil Servants to Stimulate Spending, Says Govt

 Indonesia will distribute Rp 50 trillion ($3.2 billion) in Eid bonuses to civil servants, aiming to boost spending and economic growth.
Pope Francis Overcomes Setback in Pneumonia Recovery
News 2 hours ago

Pope Francis Overcomes Setback in Pneumonia Recovery

 Pope Francis was stable and undergoing therapy Monday after overcoming a setback in his recovery from pneumonia, the Vatican said.
Jakarta Stocks Rebound 3.97 Pct as Manufacturing Data Lifts Sentiment
Business 2 hours ago

Jakarta Stocks Rebound 3.97 Pct as Manufacturing Data Lifts Sentiment

 Jakarta Composite Index jumps 3.97% to 6,519.6 as strong manufacturing data fuels investor optimism. Most sectors post gains.
Indonesia's Rice Production to Hit Record High at 13.95 Million Tons in Early 2025
Business 4 hours ago

Indonesia's Rice Production to Hit Record High at 13.95 Million Tons in Early 2025

 A record-high rice production in January-April 2025 paves the way for Indonesia to not import its staple food this year.
China Eyeing US Farm Exports for Retaliation As Importers Rush to Beat Tariffs
Business 4 hours ago

China Eyeing US Farm Exports for Retaliation As Importers Rush to Beat Tariffs

 Trump earlier imposed a tariff of 10 percent on imports from China and that will rise to 20 percent beginning Tuesday.
News Index

Most Popular

Zelensky Leaves White House without Signing Minerals as Trump Calls Him ‘Disrespectful’
1
Zelensky Leaves White House without Signing Minerals as Trump Calls Him ‘Disrespectful’
2
Pope Francis Overcomes Setback in Pneumonia Recovery
3
Two Female Hikers Die at Papua’s Carstensz Summit
4
Erick Thohir to Transfer $909 Billion in SOE Assets to Danantara
5
Indonesia Repatriates 84 Citizens Trapped in Myanmar Online Scam
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED