Stability Turns Indonesia Into a Magnet for Global Investors

Beritasatu Team
December 3, 2024 | 9:50 pm
Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani, left, speaks in the Investor Daily Roundtable as host Enggartiasto Lukita listens at Ritz Charlton Hotel in Jakarta, Friday, Nov. 29. 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani, left, speaks in the Investor Daily Roundtable as host Enggartiasto Lukita listens at Ritz Charlton Hotel in Jakarta, Friday, Nov. 29. 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. Indonesia’s political and security stability is a significant factor in attracting global investments, Investment Minister and BKPM Head Rosan Roeslani said at the Investor Daily Round Table event at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Jakarta on Friday, Nov. 29.

President Prabowo Subianto secured $18.57 billion, or approximately Rp 294.5 trillion, in commitments during his recent 16-day overseas trip. This figure represents a quarter of the country’s 2025 investment target.

“Many countries may offer investment opportunities, but without stability, the risks are too high. Indonesia’s political and security environment is a clear advantage, making it a focal point in Asia,” said Rosan, who accompanied President Prabowo on visits to Beijing, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Abu Dhabi.

The investment commitments span sectors such as downstream industrialization, smelter construction, and education. Prominent universities from the US and UK plan to establish full campuses in Indonesia.

During the trip, Rosan and the President held discussions with 12 to 14 major global companies and entrepreneurs. “Indonesia remains highly attractive due to its stability and consistent focus on economic growth. This trip was incredibly productive despite its length,” Rosan noted.

He added that the government is committed to accelerating the realization of these investments to generate tangible benefits for the economy, particularly in job creation.

“These commitments are just the beginning. Our goal is to ensure implementation happens quickly to drive growth and provide opportunities for Indonesians,” he concluded.

#Economy
