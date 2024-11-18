State Budget Faces Major Shortfall as SOE Dividends Shift to Danantara

Arnoldus Kristianus, Heru Andriyanto
May 8, 2025 | 9:30 pm
SHARE
A man passes by the Danantara sovereign wealth fund building in Menteng, Central Jakarta, on Feb. 24, 2025. (B Universe Photo/Joanito de Saojao)
A man passes by the Danantara sovereign wealth fund building in Menteng, Central Jakarta, on Feb. 24, 2025. (B Universe Photo/Joanito de Saojao)

Jakarta. The Indonesian government has begun to experience a sharp decline in dividend revenue from state-owned enterprises (SOEs), with the Finance Ministry confirming on Thursday that tens of trillions of rupiah in expected payouts are now being redirected to the newly established sovereign wealth fund, Danantara.

According to Deputy Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara, the most recent dividend payment received by the state budget was Rp 10.8 trillion ($665 million), transferred by Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) in January. Since then, dividend inflows have effectively ceased.

“Compared to the first quarter of 2024, this year’s dividend revenue has fallen 74.6 percent,” Suahasil told lawmakers during a parliamentary hearing. He explained that the revised SOE Law, which became the legal foundation for Danantara, took effect in February. Since then, all subsequent SOE dividends have bypassed the state budget.

“For instance, in March 2024, the government collected Rp 36.1 trillion ($2.2 billion) in dividends, primarily from state-owned banks,” he added, noting that dividend payment was zero since February 2025. 

Advertisement

The original 2025 state budget projected Rp 90 trillion ($5.5 billion) in SOE dividend receipts, which now appears unlikely to materialize. To address the gap, the Finance Ministry is exploring alternative non-tax revenue sources.

These may include expanded mining royalties across more commodities, a revised coal royalty scheme, and service surcharges from public offices such as the Immigration Office, the Transportation Ministry, and the National Police.

Suahasil also announced plans for a new joint initiative between the Taxation Directorate and the Customs and Excise Directorate to broaden the taxpayer base and improve compliance.

As of March, non-tax revenue totaled Rp 115.9 trillion ($7 billion), or 22.6 percent of the full-year target, he noted.

In a separate update, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati reported in late April that the state budget posted a Rp 104 trillion ($6.3 billion) deficit in Q1, equivalent to 0.43 percent of GDP.

Government revenue reached Rp 516.1 trillion ($31.3 billion), or 17.2 percent of the annual target, while spending hit Rp 620.3 trillion ($37.6 billion) during the same period.

Sri Mulyani reaffirmed that the 2025 budget has been deliberately designed to run a deficit of Rp 616 trillion ($37.4 billion) -- about 2.5 percent of GDP -- to help finance President Prabowo Subianto’s development programs and support the national target of 8 percent economic growth over the next five years.

Tags:
#Economy #Macroeconomics
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

State Budget Faces Major Shortfall as SOE Dividends Shift to Danantara
Business 2 hours ago

State Budget Faces Major Shortfall as SOE Dividends Shift to Danantara

 The most recent dividend payment received by the state budget was Rp 10.8 trillion ($665 million), transferred by BRI in January.
Gov't Unlocks $5.2B in Budget Funds to Accelerate Spending
Business Apr 30, 2025 | 3:36 pm

Gov't Unlocks $5.2B in Budget Funds to Accelerate Spending

 Indonesia unblocks Rp 86.6T in frozen budgets to speed up spending on Prabowo’s priority programs.
State Budget Sees $25B Deficit in November
Business Dec 11, 2024 | 5:28 pm

State Budget Sees $25B Deficit in November

 In the same period, state spending grew at a faster pace, totaling Rp 2,894.5 trillion ($181.7 billion), a 15.3 percent y-o-y increase.
Expert Suggests Ways to Boost Gov’t Revenues Other than VAT Hike
Business Nov 18, 2024 | 8:40 am

Expert Suggests Ways to Boost Gov’t Revenues Other than VAT Hike

 Starting in January, Indonesia will raise the VAT from the current 11 percent to 12 percent.

The Latest

State Budget Faces Major Shortfall as SOE Dividends Shift to Danantara
Business 2 hours ago

State Budget Faces Major Shortfall as SOE Dividends Shift to Danantara

 The most recent dividend payment received by the state budget was Rp 10.8 trillion ($665 million), transferred by BRI in January.
No New Pope Elected Yet After Two More Inconclusive Rounds of Conclave Voting
News 5 hours ago

No New Pope Elected Yet After Two More Inconclusive Rounds of Conclave Voting

 With no candidate securing the necessary two-thirds majority, or 89 votes, the world will need to wait longer for the new Catholic leader.
Trade Ministry Launches “Local Thursday” Movement to Promote Indonesian Products
Business 5 hours ago

Trade Ministry Launches “Local Thursday” Movement to Promote Indonesian Products

 Budi said the campaign will not be limited to Thursdays and hopes it will inspire broader adoption throughout the week.
Jokowi: Media Has Crucial Role in Sustaining Public Morale
News 5 hours ago

Jokowi: Media Has Crucial Role in Sustaining Public Morale

 "With 10 years of experience leading the country, he remains a valuable voice of reason," Enggartiasto said of Jokowi.
Pakistan Says Indonesia Can Play Role to Cool Down India Conflict
News 8 hours ago

Pakistan Says Indonesia Can Play Role to Cool Down India Conflict

 Indonesia has diplomatic ties with the two warring, nulear-armed nations India and Pakistan.
News Index

Most Popular

Bali Blackout: Island Still Grappling with Power Disruptions
1
Bali Blackout: Island Still Grappling with Power Disruptions
2
Prabowo Wants State-Run Banks to Have Fewer Commissioners
3
Tanoto Foundation, Gates Foundation Partner for Nutrition Program in Asia
4
Indonesia, South Korea Launch Joint Probe into Cirebon Power Plant Bribery Scandal
5
Prabowo Thanks Bill Gates for $159 Million Grant to Indonesia
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED