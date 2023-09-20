Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

State Budget Sees Rp 147 Trillion Surplus

Arnoldus Kristianus
September 20, 2023 | 10:06 pm
SHARE
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, front left, poses for a photo with House of Representatives members during a budget meeting at the legislative complex in Jakarta, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Antara Photo/Galih Pradipta)
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, front left, poses for a photo with House of Representatives members during a budget meeting at the legislative complex in Jakarta, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Antara Photo/Galih Pradipta)

Jakarta. As of August 31, the state budget has achieved a surplus of Rp 147.2 trillion ($9.6 billion), equivalent to 0.7 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati announced on Wednesday.

During the monthly budget briefing at her office in Jakarta, the minister also reported a surplus of Rp 422.1 trillion in the primary balance of the budget.

In the first eight months of the year, state revenue reached Rp 1,821.9 trillion, which includes Rp 1,418.5 trillion in tax revenue. This figure represents 74 percent of the full-year target of Rp 2,463 trillion.

"The state's revenue has grown by 3.2 percent compared to August 2022," she noted.

Advertisement

Revenue from income tax in the non-oil and gas sectors totaled Rp 708 trillion, accounting for nearly half of the overall tax revenue. Additionally, revenue from value-added tax and luxury tax amounted to Rp 447.6 trillion, according to data from the Finance Ministry.

On the expenditure side, state spending reached Rp 1,674.7 trillion, which accounts for only 54.7 percent of the full-year target.

During the January to August period, the central government spent Rp 1,170.8 trillion, while financial transfers to regional governments totaled Rp 503.9 trillion.

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

State Budget Sees Rp 147 Trillion Surplus
Business 49 minutes ago

State Budget Sees Rp 147 Trillion Surplus

 In the first eight months of the year, state revenue reached Rp 1,821.9 trillion, which includes Rp 1,418.5 trillion in tax revenue.
How Paper Giant APRIL Tries to Prevent Forest Fires
Special Updates 3 hours ago

How Paper Giant APRIL Tries to Prevent Forest Fires

 Riau-based APRIL Group is sparing no effort to prevent land and forest fires.
Five Reasons Why You Should Choose éL Hotel Bandung
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Five Reasons Why You Should Choose éL Hotel Bandung

 éL Hotel Bandung lies at the heart of the Bandung downtown.
India Asks Citizens to Be Careful If Traveling to Canada 
News 3 hours ago

India Asks Citizens to Be Careful If Traveling to Canada 

 The travel advisory mentions “growing anti-India activities and politically condoned hate crimes.”
MVP Says BTV Partnership A Milestone for Film Industry ​​​​​​​
Lifestyle 4 hours ago

MVP Says BTV Partnership A Milestone for Film Industry ​​​​​​​

 BTV will air MVP's content including soap operas, mini series, movies, and sitcoms.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Former Pertamina CEO Karen Agustiawan Detained by KPK
1
Former Pertamina CEO Karen Agustiawan Detained by KPK
2
Ganjar Pranowo Has Four Names Left to Choose as Running Mate
3
Indonesian Woman Jailed for Using Islamic Invocation Before Eating Pork
4
Jakarta Police Begin Questioning Suspected Talents in Pornographic Video Ring
5
Argentina, Peru, Chile Potential Partners for Indonesia’s EV Ambition
Opini Title
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED