State-Owned Bank Tabungan Negara to Acquire BVIS for Rp 1 Trillion

Bambang Ismoyo
January 20, 2025 | 9:09 pm
SHARE
BTN’s President Director, Nixon L.P. Napitupulu, announced that the bank had signed a Conditional Sale and Purchase Agreement (CSPA) to purchase Bank Victoria Syariah (BVIS) for an estimated Rp 1.06 trillion ($65 million) on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Bambang Ismoyo)
BTN’s President Director, Nixon L.P. Napitupulu, announced that the bank had signed a Conditional Sale and Purchase Agreement (CSPA) to purchase Bank Victoria Syariah (BVIS) for an estimated Rp 1.06 trillion ($65 million) on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Bambang Ismoyo)

Jakarta. State-owned Bank Tabungan Negara (IDX: BBTN) has officially started the process of acquiring Bank Victoria Syariah (BVIS) for an estimated Rp 1.06 trillion ($65 million), a move aimed at strengthening its position in the Islamic banking sector.

BTN’s President Director, Nixon L.P. Napitupulu, announced that the bank had signed a Conditional Sale and Purchase Agreement (CSPA) with the shareholders of BVIS, including Victoria Investama, Bank Victoria International, and Balai Harta Peninggalan (BHP) Jakarta.

As per the agreement, BTN will acquire 100 percent of BVIS’s shares from its current shareholders, making the transaction a full takeover. This acquisition is part of BTN’s strategy to form a fully-fledged Islamic commercial bank through inorganic growth.

Once regulatory approvals are granted, BTN plans to separate its existing Islamic banking unit, BTN Syariah, and integrate it with BVIS to create a new Islamic commercial bank.

"This disclosure is part of our acquisition plan for Bank Victoria Syariah, which will serve as the vehicle for BTN Syariah," Nixon explained at the Jakarta International Expo on Monday.

Following the signing of the CSPA, BTN, as the acquiring party, will proceed with the next steps, including securing approval from the shareholders of both BTN and BVIS. Additionally, the transaction will require approval from the Financial Services Authority (OJK) for BTN as the prospective controlling shareholder and for the acquisition itself.

Nixon expressed optimism that the entire acquisition process would be completed before the end of the first half of 2025, allowing the merger between BTN’s Islamic banking unit and BVIS to take place.

“We expect the entire process to be completed on schedule unless there are unforeseen obstacles. We hope to finish everything by the first half of 2025,” Nixon said.

According to the Summary of Acquisition Plan made public by both parties, Victoria Investama holds the majority stake in BVIS, owning 80.18 percent of the shares. Bank Victoria International owns 19.8 percent, and BHP Jakarta holds 0.0016 percent.

Through this acquisition, BTN will become the sole owner of Bank Victoria Syariah, holding 100 percent of BVIS’s shares, valued at approximately Rp 1.06 trillion in fully paid-up capital.

BTN will finance the acquisition using internal funds, as outlined in the bank’s business plan.

Tags:
#Banking
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Wake Up and Spend More on Defense, Macron Tells Europe as Trump Takes Office
News 31 minutes ago

Wake Up and Spend More on Defense, Macron Tells Europe as Trump Takes Office

 “Who would have thought a year ago that Greenland would be at the center of political and strategic debates? That’s the way it is.”
Trump Sworn in as 47th President After Unprecedented Comeback
News 43 minutes ago

Trump Sworn in as 47th President After Unprecedented Comeback

 Trump is the first person convicted of a felony — for falsifying business records related to hush money payments — to serve as president.
Minister Satryo Denies Allegations of Abuse Amid Employee Protests at the Higher Education Ministry
News 6 hours ago

Minister Satryo Denies Allegations of Abuse Amid Employee Protests at the Higher Education Ministry

 Minister Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro addresses employee protests over staff reshuffles and allegations of mistreatment.
Trump Returns to Power, Promising Sweeping Changes in Washington
News 6 hours ago

Trump Returns to Power, Promising Sweeping Changes in Washington

 Donald Trump returns as the 47th U.S. president, overcoming unprecedented challenges to reclaim the White House.
Prabowo Lauds Cabinet Teamwork Behind 80.9% Approval Rating in First 100 Days
News 7 hours ago

Prabowo Lauds Cabinet Teamwork Behind 80.9% Approval Rating in First 100 Days

 President Prabowo Subianto credited his administration's unity and tireless work for achieving an 80.9% public satisfaction rating.
News Index

Most Popular

Gov’t Says ‘Never Heard’ of Trump’s Plan to Relocate Gaza Residents to Indonesia
1
Gov’t Says ‘Never Heard’ of Trump’s Plan to Relocate Gaza Residents to Indonesia
2
Jakarta Governor’s Regulation on Polygamy Sparks Public Debate
3
Former West Java Councilor Abducted in Myanmar
4
BRICS’ Indonesia, Russia in Talks to Use Local Currencies for Trade
5
Bali Immigration Summons Bangladeshi National Caught Working as Driver
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED