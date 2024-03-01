State-Owned Banks Disburse $69 Billion Microloans So Far

Herman
November 4, 2024 | 1:04 pm
SHARE
The production house of a mango juice small business as seen in Indramayu, West Java, on Oct. 24, 2024. (Antara Photo/Dedhez Anggara)
The production house of a mango juice small business as seen in Indramayu, West Java, on Oct. 24, 2024. (Antara Photo/Dedhez Anggara)

Jakarta. State-owned banks have disbursed Rp 1,088 trillion (approximately $69 billion) worth of the government’s microloans, better known by its Indonesian acronym KUR in 2020-2023.

KUR mainly targets Indonesia’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which largely contribute to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). The microfinance program targets Indonesian MSMEs who are productive and feasible but lack collateral to borrow money to grow their businesses. 

“State-run banks were responsible for 92 percent of the disbursed microloans so far. Private-owned banks granted 8 percent of the remaining KUR loans,” State-Owned Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir said in a hearing with the House of Representatives in Jakarta on Monday.

Indonesia's state-owned banks include Mandiri, BNI, and BRI. These three banks have also merged their respective sharia units into a single entity called Bank Syariah Indonesia (BSI). Bank Mandiri offers super microloans worth up to Rp 10 million with an annual interest rate of 3 percent. The bank also lets MSMEs take out loans starting from Rp 10 million and can go up to Rp 100 million. 

Advertisement

The government is currently reviewing the targeted disbursed microloans for next year. 

“We are mulling to disburse between Rp 200 trillion and Rp 300 trillion in microloans for agricultural and food security sectors. I think this aligns with [the state banks’] track record [of disbursing] Rp 1,088 trillion. We will push for figures that are similar to what we have achieved so far,” Erick said.

Indonesia is home to 65 million MSMEs, which contribute 61 percent of Indonesia’s gross domestic product (GDP) and absorb 97 percent of the country’s total workforce, government data showed.

Tags:
#Banking
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Final Day of Voting in the US Is Here after Tens of Millions Already Cast Ballots
News 16 minutes ago

Final Day of Voting in the US Is Here after Tens of Millions Already Cast Ballots

 A top election official in Georgia said the big day could look like a “ghost town” at the polls.
Prabowo Picks Basuki Hadimuljono to Lead New Capital Authority
News 2 hours ago

Prabowo Picks Basuki Hadimuljono to Lead New Capital Authority

 Basuki was previously the acting head of the Nusantara Capital Authority after its former chief Bambang Susantono resigned in mid-2024.
Indonesia’s Economy Slows to 4.95 Pct in Q3-2024
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia’s Economy Slows to 4.95 Pct in Q3-2024

 Indonesia's economic growth has slowed from 5.05 percent yoy in Q2-2024 to 4.95 percent the following quarter, BPS says.
Indonesian Nickel Has Better Chance of Entering US Market if Harris Wins
Business 5 hours ago

Indonesian Nickel Has Better Chance of Entering US Market if Harris Wins

 A Harris government might only grant entry for Indonesian nickel and its processed goods if they meet green standards, expert says.
Harris and Trump's Final Push Brings Them to Same Patch of Pennsylvania
News 5 hours ago

Harris and Trump's Final Push Brings Them to Same Patch of Pennsylvania

 Heading into Monday, Harris has mostly stopped mentioning Trump by name, calling him instead “the other guy.”
News Index

Most Popular

Simon Aloysius Mantiri Appointed as Pertamina’s New Boss
1
Simon Aloysius Mantiri Appointed as Pertamina’s New Boss
2
Yudha Arfandi Sentenced to 20 Years for Death of Dante, Son of Actress Tamara Tyasmara and DJ Angger Dimas
3
Indonesian Lawmaker Calls Apple’s Tax Holiday Demand “Absurd,” Supports iPhone 16 Ban
4
Volcanic Eruption Burns Houses in Flores, Killing At Least 9 People
5
Police Say 11 Communication Ministry Officials Have Been Charged with Online Gambling
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED