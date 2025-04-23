Stay United in Facing US Tariffs, SBY Urges Amid Global Economic Shifts

Juan Ardya Guardiola
April 23, 2025 | 10:45 am
Former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono speaks to a B-Universe Media Holdings reporter at his private residence in Bogor, West Java, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono speaks to a B-Universe Media Holdings reporter at his private residence in Bogor, West Java, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Bogor. Former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) has called for national unity in responding to sweeping US tariff hikes, warning that the trade policy shift will inevitably impact the Indonesian economy.

Speaking during a closed-door discussion with B-Universe Media Holdings at his private residence in Bogor, West Java, on Tuesday, SBY stressed the need for coordinated and strategic measures to mitigate the fallout from the tariffs. At the same time, he expressed optimism that new economic opportunities may emerge from the evolving global trade order shaped by US President Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda.

“We are monitoring the steps taken by our government, including tariff negotiations with the United States and our president’s meetings with ASEAN leaders to forge a joint response,” SBY said.

He noted that rising geopolitical and economic tensions -- including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the escalation of US trade barriers -- would inevitably affect Indonesia, either directly or indirectly.

“We all love our country and desire economic stability. There will be solutions to these challenges,” he added.

Enggartiasto Lukita, Executive Chairman of B-Universe and a former trade minister, said SBY drew on his experience in navigating Indonesia through the 2008 global financial crisis, sharing insights on how to manage current uncertainties.

“He emphasized the importance of supporting the government’s efforts and stressed the need for national unity,” Enggartiasto said.

According to him, SBY also called on financial markets to remain calm, and urged the implementation of synchronized fiscal and monetary policies to respond effectively to the US tariffs.

The former president also highlighted the crucial role of the media in delivering accurate and reliable information to help the public understand the government's response to ongoing global trade challenges.

Indonesia is facing a 32 percent export tariff on goods shipped to the US within the next three months, in addition to a 10 percent baseline tariff already in effect.

