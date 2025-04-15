Still No Talks of Mangga Dua’s Fake Goods in US Tariff Negotiations

Jayanty Nada Shofa
April 25, 2025 | 2:35 pm
SHARE
An undated photo shows Mangga Dua Square Mall in Pademangan, North Jakarta. Mangga Dua, one of Southeast Asia's largest wholesale hubs, continues to bustle despite U.S. scrutiny over alleged counterfeit trade. (Beritasatu.com)
An undated photo shows Mangga Dua Square Mall in Pademangan, North Jakarta. Mangga Dua, one of Southeast Asia's largest wholesale hubs, continues to bustle despite U.S. scrutiny over alleged counterfeit trade. (Beritasatu.com)

Jakarta. Senior minister Airlangga Hartarto said Friday that the ongoing tariff negotiations with the US so far had not touched on Washington’s concerns over the trademark counterfeiting at Jakarta’s Mangga Dua market. 

Indonesia is trying to secure a deal with the US after its president Donald Trump threatened to impose a 32 percent tariff on the Southeast Asian country. In a report that aimed to justify the tariff hikes, the Trump team called Indonesia out on its poor intellectual property protection. It also lamented how the popular shopping district Mangga Dua in North Jakarta has been selling counterfeit goods. 

Airlangga has been leading the negotiations with the Trump government in Washington DC over the past week. Speaking to reporters via a teleconference, Airlangga said that the negotiations had only just begun and had not dealt with the counterfeit concerns.

“So no talks of Mangga Dua. We haven’t even gotten to the main details,” Airlangga said as he updated Indonesian reporters on the tariff negotiations.

Advertisement

In its so-called Notorious Market List, the US Trade Representative’s office not only slammed Mangga Dua, but also accused multiple online marketplaces operating in Indonesia -- namely Shopee and Bukalapak -- of selling fake goods. Bukalapak, however, has shut down its marketplace for physical items.

Indonesia is giving itself a deadline to wrap up the tariff negotiations in 60 days or before the 32 percent import tax enters into force in early July. A baseline 10 percent tariff is already in force. Over the past week, Airlangga has had a series of meetings with senior American officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, top trade negotiator Jamieson Greer, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

“Everyone opened up a room for dialogue and a chance for detailed technical discussions over the next two weeks. There is a good momentum for Indonesia to push for the ongoing structural reforms to encourage trade and investment,” Airlangga said.

Airlangga told the news conference that Indonesia would uphold its national interests in the negotiations. This way, they can secure a “fair and square” trade agreement, according to the chief economic affairs minister. 

Read More:
Indonesia Open to Foreign Payment Firms Amid US Concerns Over QRIS

The Industry Ministry’s spokesman Febri Hendri Antoni Arief, recently commented on the US's counterfeit complaints. According to Febri, most of the fake goods sold in Indonesia are imports. In 2024, the ministry issued a regulation that mandated importers to have trademark certificates to be able to bring in foreign-made textiles, bags, and footwear to Indonesia. However, this short-lived policy was lifted after the Trade Ministry launched a regulation that aimed to ease import curbs that same year.

“As a result, importers did not have to submit a trademark certificate when they applied for an import permit to the Trade Ministry and the Industry Ministry. This certificate should have been a key filter that could prevent counterfeit imports from entering the Indonesian market,” Febri said on Tuesday.

Still No Talks of Mangga Dua’s Fake Goods in US Tariff Negotiations
Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto meets US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Washington DC on April 17, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs)

Tags:
#Trade
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Still No Talks of Mangga Dua’s Fake Goods in US Tariff Negotiations
Business 43 minutes ago

Still No Talks of Mangga Dua’s Fake Goods in US Tariff Negotiations

 The US has raised concerns over the counterfeit goods trade in Jakarta's Mangga Dua, a popular shopping district in North Jakarta.
Indonesia Open to Foreign Payment Firms Amid US Concerns Over QRIS
Business 4 hours ago

Indonesia Open to Foreign Payment Firms Amid US Concerns Over QRIS

 At present, US financial giants such as Visa and Mastercard are available in Indonesia.
Mangga Dua Stays Busy Despite US Warning on Fake Goods
News Apr 24, 2025 | 10:58 am

Mangga Dua Stays Busy Despite US Warning on Fake Goods

 Mangga Dua defends itself against US piracy claims, but counterfeit goods are still easy to find despite past raids.
Wall Street Rises and Markets Rally Worldwide as Trump Softens Tough Talk on Tariffs 
Business Apr 24, 2025 | 8:14 am

Wall Street Rises and Markets Rally Worldwide as Trump Softens Tough Talk on Tariffs 

 Markets also rose after Trump said that US tariffs on imports coming from China could come down “substantially” from the current 145%.
12 US States Sue Trump Administration to Stop Tariff Policy
Business Apr 24, 2025 | 6:33 am

12 US States Sue Trump Administration to Stop Tariff Policy

 The lawsuit maintained that only Congress has the power to impose tariffs.
No Deal Yet: Takeaways from Indonesia-US Tariff Talks
Business Apr 19, 2025 | 10:36 pm

No Deal Yet: Takeaways from Indonesia-US Tariff Talks

 Although the US initially announced a 32 percent tariff on Indonesian exports, Airlangga said the actual ceiling could be higher.
Indonesia Seeks Stronger Trade Ties with EU, Australia to Offset Potential US Export Losses
Business Apr 19, 2025 | 10:35 pm

Indonesia Seeks Stronger Trade Ties with EU, Australia to Offset Potential US Export Losses

 These intensified diplomatic engagements are part of Indonesia’s broader “mitigation efforts” to counter the effects of the US tariffs.
Indonesia Prepares Economic Stimulus to Counter US Tariffs, Protect Local Jobs
Business Apr 18, 2025 | 6:15 pm

Indonesia Prepares Economic Stimulus to Counter US Tariffs, Protect Local Jobs

 Indonesia prepares stimulus, policy reforms, and import offers to counter looming US tariffs and protect export-heavy industries.
Indonesia Begins 60-Day Trade Talks with US, Offers Commodity Imports for Tariff Relief
Business Apr 18, 2025 | 10:45 am

Indonesia Begins 60-Day Trade Talks with US, Offers Commodity Imports for Tariff Relief

 Indonesia opens 60-day trade talks with US, focusing on tariff relief and boosting energy and agriculture imports.
Indonesia Seeks Concrete Outcomes from Upcoming Trade Talks with US
Business Apr 15, 2025 | 9:50 pm

Indonesia Seeks Concrete Outcomes from Upcoming Trade Talks with US

 Indonesia has several options to “revitalize” bilateral economic ties, including the possibility of a limited free trade agreement.

The Latest

Vietnam's VinFast Secures Rp 1.8 Trillion Loan to Build EV Plant in Indonesia
Business 25 minutes ago

Vietnam's VinFast Secures Rp 1.8 Trillion Loan to Build EV Plant in Indonesia

 The Subang plant is scheduled to begin production by late 2025 and will manufacture four electric car models: the VF5, VF6, VF7, and VF3.
Still No Talks of Mangga Dua’s Fake Goods in US Tariff Negotiations
Business 43 minutes ago

Still No Talks of Mangga Dua’s Fake Goods in US Tariff Negotiations

 The US has raised concerns over the counterfeit goods trade in Jakarta's Mangga Dua, a popular shopping district in North Jakarta.
Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Promotes AI Use in Mining Sector
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Promotes AI Use in Mining Sector

 Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison recently hosted the Indonesia AI Day for Mining Industry in Jakarta.
Indonesia Open to Foreign Payment Firms Amid US Concerns Over QRIS
Business 4 hours ago

Indonesia Open to Foreign Payment Firms Amid US Concerns Over QRIS

 At present, US financial giants such as Visa and Mastercard are available in Indonesia.
Jokowi Arrives in Rome to Attend Pope Francis' Funeral
News 5 hours ago

Jokowi Arrives in Rome to Attend Pope Francis' Funeral

 Jokowi brought a personal letter from President Prabowo Subianto, expressing condolences to the Vatican.
News Index

Most Popular

Japan Pushes Back: A Turning Point in US Trade Relations
1
Japan Pushes Back: A Turning Point in US Trade Relations
2
Indonesia’s Largest Muslim Group Defends Halal Rules Against US Criticism
3
Indonesian Retailers Won’t Accept Big-Name Products Directly from Chinese Factories: Association
4
VinFast, BYD Projects in Indonesia Face Disruptions from Local Groups
5
Judge Stashed $360,000 in Bribe Money Under Mattress, AGO Reveals
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED