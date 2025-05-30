Suzuki Invests Over Rp 1 Trillion to Develop New Fronx Model in Indonesia

A model walks past the Suzuki Fronx in this promotional photo provided by Suzuki Indomobil Motor.
Jakarta. Japanese automotive giant Suzuki has invested over Rp 1 trillion ($61 million) in the development of its latest model, the Fronx, in Indonesia, marking a significant commitment to local production and hybrid innovation.

The Fronx -- available in both gasoline and hybrid variants -- is being assembled locally with around 60 percent local content, according to Suzuki Indomobil Motor (SIM), the company’s manufacturing arm in Indonesia.

The Fronx comes in several trims, including the GL (Rp 259 million for manual transmission and Rp 271 million for automatic), GX (Rp 276 million for MT and Rp 293.3 million for AT), and the top-tier GSX priced at Rp 319.9 million (AT).

“For components procurement alone, we’ve invested over Rp 1 trillion, so the total investment in developing the Fronx clearly exceeds that amount,” said SIM Executive Director Shodiq Wicaksono during the vehicle’s launch in Jakarta on Thursday.

Suzuki’s Cikarang plant in West Java serves as the sole global manufacturing base for the Fronx. The model is expected to be a global product under the banner of Suzuki Motor Corporation.

Minoru Amano, President Director of Suzuki Indomobil Sales -- Suzuki’s sales division in Indonesia -- stressed that the investment aims to position the Cikarang facility as both a production and export hub for the Fronx that meets international standards.

Currently, the plant operates on a single shift, producing the Ertiga, XL7, and Fronx models, with a maximum annual capacity of 108,000 units.

“To boost our contribution to the national economy and local industrial ecosystem, Suzuki has exceeded the regulatory requirements for low-emission vehicles by increasing local content,” said Amano. “The Fronx is not just a new model -- it’s a new pillar of our business, with a sales target of 2,000 units per month.”

Deputy Industry Minister Faisol Riza praised Suzuki’s continued investment and the launch of the Fronx in Indonesia, noting its importance in enhancing the country’s standing in the global automotive market and expanding eco-friendly vehicle options.

“This launch marks Suzuki’s strong commitment to the Indonesian market and demonstrates international confidence in the country's automotive potential,” Faisol said.

The Fronx follows the success of Suzuki’s earlier hybrid offerings, such as the Ertiga Hybrid and XL7 Hybrid. Faisol expressed hope that the Fronx would serve not only domestic demand but also global export markets.

Suzuki Indomobil Motor produced 73,000 vehicles last year, placing the company among the top five car manufacturers in Indonesia.

