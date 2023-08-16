Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Suzuki Puts Focus on Hybrid Cars for Indonesian Market

The Jakarta Globe
August 16, 2023 | 4:11 pm
SHARE
Suzuki Indomobil Sales, the Indonesian sales arm of Japanese carmaker Suzuki, introduces the hybrid variant of Grand Vitara at the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) in Jakarta, Kamis, on Feb. 16, 2023. (B-Universe photo/Herman)
Suzuki Indomobil Sales, the Indonesian sales arm of Japanese carmaker Suzuki, introduces the hybrid variant of Grand Vitara at the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) in Jakarta, Kamis, on Feb. 16, 2023. (B-Universe photo/Herman)

Jakarta. Japanese carmaker Suzuki is intensifying its efforts to enhance sales of its hybrid models in Indonesia following a promising start in the first half of this year.

Suzuki has introduced hybrid variants of three existing passenger car models, which already hold a strong market presence in the country.

The hybrid versions of the New XL7, All-New Ertiga, and Grand Vitara are currently being showcased at the ongoing Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) in Tangerang, Banten province.

During the first half of 2023, Suzuki's hybrid car sales reached 12,457, establishing the brand as a key hybrid car supplier in Indonesia. Additionally, the company exported 12,448 hybrid cars from its Indonesian plants to international markets during the first six months of the year.

Advertisement
Read More:
Indonesia's Largest Auto Show GIIAS Kicks Off with Enthusiasm

The most affordable hybrid model from Suzuki, the New XL7, starts at Rp 256 million (approximately $16,800) at Jakarta dealerships.

Matsushita Ryohei, Suzuki Indonesia's sales and marketing director, recently announced that the local unit will soon introduce more hybrid car models in Indonesia, aligning with the government's drive towards low-emission vehicles.

Ryohei said that Suzuki offers an 8-year or 160,000-kilometer warranty period for the lithium batteries used in its hybrid cars. Since the first Suzuki hybrid car was introduced in Indonesia late last year, there have been no reports of engine failures, he added.

Read More:
Mitsubishi's All-New Xforce Makes World Premiere at Indonesia Auto Show

Tags:
#Corporate News
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

éL Hotel Bandung’s Panoramic Dining Sky Lounge is Back
Lifestyle 1 hours ago

éL Hotel Bandung’s Panoramic Dining Sky Lounge is Back

 The sky lounge, which is located on the 19th floor, is open to the public on Friday and Saturday nights.
Suzuki Puts Focus on Hybrid Cars for Indonesian Market
Business 1 hours ago

Suzuki Puts Focus on Hybrid Cars for Indonesian Market

 Suzuki offers an 8-year or 160,000-kilometer warranty period for the lithium batteries used in its hybrid cars.
Jokowi Aims Per Capita Income to Hit $25,000 in 2 Decades
Business 2 hours ago

Jokowi Aims Per Capita Income to Hit $25,000 in 2 Decades

 Jokowi also admitted that the downstreaming policy might be a bitter pill to swallow for raw material exporters.
Jokowi Says He Remains Target of Ongoing Hate Politics
News 5 hours ago

Jokowi Says He Remains Target of Ongoing Hate Politics

 The president said that the principles of freedom and democracy are being misused to propagate hatred.
Appointing Presidential Candidates Isn’t My Job: Jokowi
News 6 hours ago

Appointing Presidential Candidates Isn’t My Job: Jokowi

 Jokowi said that it was up to the political parties and coalitions to appoint the presidential candidate for the 2024 election.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Jokowi Mulls Work from Home Policy to Address Deteriorating Jakarta Air Quality
1
Jokowi Mulls Work from Home Policy to Address Deteriorating Jakarta Air Quality
2
Luhut Fails to Get Immediate Investment Pledge from Musk
3
Newly-Arrested Militant Plots Attacks on Police, Military Targets
4
Man Arrested for Selling Internet Banking Customers' Data to Dark Website
5
Sumber Global Energy Secures $187 Million Coal Supply Contract from Vietnam
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED