Suzuki Puts Focus on Hybrid Cars for Indonesian Market

Jakarta. Japanese carmaker Suzuki is intensifying its efforts to enhance sales of its hybrid models in Indonesia following a promising start in the first half of this year.

Suzuki has introduced hybrid variants of three existing passenger car models, which already hold a strong market presence in the country.

The hybrid versions of the New XL7, All-New Ertiga, and Grand Vitara are currently being showcased at the ongoing Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) in Tangerang, Banten province.

During the first half of 2023, Suzuki's hybrid car sales reached 12,457, establishing the brand as a key hybrid car supplier in Indonesia. Additionally, the company exported 12,448 hybrid cars from its Indonesian plants to international markets during the first six months of the year.

The most affordable hybrid model from Suzuki, the New XL7, starts at Rp 256 million (approximately $16,800) at Jakarta dealerships.

Matsushita Ryohei, Suzuki Indonesia's sales and marketing director, recently announced that the local unit will soon introduce more hybrid car models in Indonesia, aligning with the government's drive towards low-emission vehicles.

Ryohei said that Suzuki offers an 8-year or 160,000-kilometer warranty period for the lithium batteries used in its hybrid cars. Since the first Suzuki hybrid car was introduced in Indonesia late last year, there have been no reports of engine failures, he added.

