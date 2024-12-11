Telkom Names Former XL Axiata Chief Dian Siswarini as New CEO

Jakarta. Telkom Indonesia (TLKM), the country’s largest state-owned telecommunications company, has appointed former XL Axiata CEO Dian Siswarini as its new president director.

The decision, announced during the annual general shareholders’ meeting in Jakarta on Tuesday, positions Dian to replace outgoing CEO Ririek Adriansyah, who has led Telkom since 2019. Dian will be joined by Muhammad Awaluddin as vice president director, signaling a new executive pairing aimed at strengthening Telkom’s digital and commercial performance.

Dian, a seasoned telecommunications executive, is widely credited for steering XL Axiata through a critical digital overhaul. She began her telecom career as an engineer in the 1990s, eventually rising through the ranks to become XL Axiata’s president director in 2015 --the first woman to hold such a role in an IDX-listed telecom firm. Under her leadership, the company expanded its 4G footprint, digitized its service model, and improved operational efficiency. Dian’s appointment is seen as a strategic move to accelerate Telkom’s transition into a digital-centric enterprise and reinforce its competitive edge in the rapidly evolving Southeast Asian telecom market.

Advertisement

Born in Majalengka, West Java, Dian graduated in electrical engineering from the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) in 1991 and completed Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program in 2013. Her extensive telecom background includes senior roles in network engineering and marketing at both XL Axiata and parent company Axiata Group Berhad. She has also been active in global leadership forums, serving as Indonesia’s co-chair for the Women 20 (W20) during the G20 Summit in 2022.

In a broader shake-up, Telkom also appointed Vice Minister of Communication and Digital, Angga Raka Prabowo, as president commissioner. Angga replaces former finance minister Bambang Brodjonegoro, who resigned earlier this year.

Angga, a loyalist to President Prabowo Subianto, has held multiple strategic roles in the Gerindra Party and served as head of communications for the successful Prabowo-Gibran presidential campaign in 2024. A graduate of Jayabaya University in international relations, Angga rose through the party’s media and communications ranks before being appointed vice minister in 2024.

Beyond politics, Angga brings a defense-tech perspective, having served as commissioner at Teknologi Militer Indonesia, a state-linked company in secure communications and military tech.

Shareholders at Tuesday’s meeting also approved a Rp 21 trillion ($1.3 billion) dividend payout for the 2024 fiscal year, equal to Rp 212.5 per share. Telkom’s shares rose modestly following the announcement, buoyed by market optimism surrounding the new leadership lineup.

Telkom Indonesia Board of Directors and Commissioners

Board of Directors:

President Director: Dian Siswarini

Deputy President Director: Muhammad Awaluddin

Director of Enterprise & Business Services: Veranita Yosephine Sinaga

Director of Network & IT Solutions: Nanang Hendarno

Director of Strategic Portfolio: Seno Soemadji

Director of Human Capital Management: Henry Christiadi

Director of Wholesale and International Business: Honesty Basyir

Director of Finance & Risk Management: Arthur Ang

Director of IT & Digital: Faizal Rohmadi Djoemadi

Board of Commissioners:

President Commissioner: Angga Raka Prabowo

Commissioner: Ismail

Commissioner: Ossy Dermawan

Commissioner: Rionald Silaban

Commissioner: Silmy Karim

Independent Commissioner: Yohanes Surya

Independent Commissioner: Deswandhy Agusman

Independent Commissioner: Rizal Mallarangeng

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: