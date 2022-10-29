NEWS | BUSINESS | LIFESTYLE | TECH | OPINION

(Photo Courtesy of Telkom)

Telkom Net Profit Down 12 pct to Rp 16t 

BY :INVESTOR DAILY

OCTOBER 29, 2022

Jakarta. State-run telecommunication company Telkom (TLKM) recorded a net profit of Rp 16.58 trillion ($1 billion) for the nine months ending September 30 of the year, down 12.3 percent year-on-year.

It generated revenue of Rp 108.87 trillion ($7 billion) in the period, an increase of 2.66 percent y-o-y, according to the company’s filing.

Advertisement

Operating profit also fell from Rp 36.3 trillion to Rp 31.57 trillion. 

Earlier this week, Telkom confirmed it will retain its shares in GoTo, a merger of the country’s leading ride-hailing company Gojek and e-commerce giant Tokopedia, ahead of the end of the lock-up period on November 30.

GoTo conducted the initial public offering on April 11.

Telkom has invested Rp 10.2 trillion in GoTo mostly through its subsidiary Telkomsel, Indonesia’s biggest cellular operator.

“Telkomsel’s investment decision in GoTo is a long-term one by nature. The feasibility approach in this investment is to gain a synergic value that is mutually beneficial,” Telkomsel senior vice president Ahmad Reza told Investor Daily.
 

SHARE
TAGS:
#Corporate News
KEYWORDS :
Telkom
telkomsel
GoTo
Company Filing
BeritaSatu Research

THE LATEST

POPULAR READS

+ MORE

RECOMMENDED STORIES

NEWS

BUSINESS

LIFESTYLE

TECH

INDEX

TAGS

ABOUT US

PRIVACY POLICY

CAREERS

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS


COPYRIGHT @2022 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVERD

NEWS- BUSINESS- LIFESTYLE- TECH

INDEX- TAGS

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

About Us - Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT @2022 JAKARTA GLOBE