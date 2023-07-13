Thursday, July 13, 2023
Tens of Thousands on Waiting List for LRT Train Trial

Trimurti
July 13, 2023 | 12:52 pm
A Jabodebek Light Rail Transit (LRT) train enters Dukuh Atas Station in Jakarta on Thursday, July 6, 2023. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
A Jabodebek Light Rail Transit (LRT) train enters Dukuh Atas Station in Jakarta on Thursday, July 6, 2023. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. The public trial of the new light rail transit (LRT) system has garnered a queue of tens of thousands of people as the train started transporting a limited number of passengers on Wednesday, according to Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi.

The LRT connects Jakarta with its surrounding towns, including Bogor, Depok, and Bekasi. Its inauguration is scheduled for August 18, coinciding with the launch of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train.

Residents of Greater Jakarta have been eagerly anticipating the LRT as it will significantly reduce travel time between Jakarta and its satellite cities, said the minister.

During the first phase of the public trial, passengers are selected based on invitation, including government officials, members of the media, and community groups.

Tens of Thousands on Waiting List for LRT Train Trial
Members of the media sit inside the train carriage during the trial run of Jabodebek Light Rail Transit (LRT) in Jakarta, on Thursday, July 6, 2023. (B Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

From July 27 to August 15, the trial will be open to all community members who must register in advance with the LRT operator and pay a symbolic fare of Rp 1 using a government-approved digital payment platform.

"The purpose of this preliminary trial is to ensure operational safety and system preparedness so that when it involves members of the community starting July 27, the system will be fully ready," Budi explained.

State-run railway company Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) said that the limited trial currently includes 22 trips per day, but during the public trial, the number will increase significantly to 434 trips per day, with six trips carrying passengers.

Once fully operational, the LRT will offer up to 560 trips per day on weekdays, with a headway of three to six minutes between trips, according to KAI CEO Didiek Hartantyo.

"During the trials, we are introducing and educating passengers about the ticketing system, integrated intermodal transportation, accessibility, and parking management around the stations," Didiek added.

Each train has a capacity of around 1,300 passengers, and the LRT system includes 18 stations along its route.

