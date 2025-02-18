Tesla Shares Take a Hit As Feud Between Trump and Musk Reaches a Boil

Associated Press
July 1, 2025 | 10:51 pm
SHARE
President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speak to reporters as they sit in a Tesla vehicle on the South Lawn of the White House Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in Washington. (Pool via AP)
President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speak to reporters as they sit in a Tesla vehicle on the South Lawn of the White House Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in Washington. (Pool via AP)

Shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla, which is headed by Elon Musk, slumped Tuesday as the war of words between the billionaire and President Donald Trump over the big bill of tax breaks and spending cuts heats up again, with Musk saying he may form a new political party.

Shares of Tesla have already tumbled more than 20 percent this year as worldwide sales of the company’s vehicles erode amid a backlash against Musk and his association with the Trump administration, as well as stiffer competition. Tesla sales are plummeting in Europe and China as well. Tesla sales in China dropped 15 percent in May from a year earlier, according to the China Passenger Car Association, more than twice the decline from just the previous month.

Tesla's stock fell more than 5 percent in morning trading.

The resumption of hostilities between Trump and Musk, also the CEO of SpaceX, is always bad news for investors in Musk's companies.

Advertisement

“This BFF situation has now turned into a soap opera that remains an overhang on Tesla’s stock with investors fearing that the Trump Administration will be more hawkish and show scrutiny around Musk related US government spending related to Tesla/SpaceX and most importantly the autonomous future with the regulatory environment key to the future of Robotaxis and Cybercabs,” wrote Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives on Tuesday. 

“We would expect the stock to be weak to kick off trading this morning as the Street will show concern that the Trump and Musk once BFF relationship now backfires and turns into a junior high school friendship gone bad into an enemy.”

The most prominent divide in the relationship between Musk and Trump is the president's big bill. Musk ramped up his criticism of the bill over the weekend, arguing the legislation that Republican senators are scrambling to pass would kill jobs and bog down burgeoning industries.

Musk posted on X on Saturday that the bill would be “political suicide for the Republican Party.”

With the Senate working its way through a tense overnight session that dragged into Tuesday, Musk suggested he will work to get members of Congress who vote for the bill out of their seats next year.

“Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame,” he wrote on X. “And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth.”

The post was viewed 26 million times on the social media platform.

A few hours later, Musk followed up with a post claiming he will create a new political party if the bill passes.

“If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day,” he wrote. "Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE."

Musk's post about the America Party was viewed 32 million times on X.

Trump focused some of his criticisms of Musk on EV mandates and subsidies. In a post on Truth Social early Tuesday, Trump said Musk has known that he's against an EV mandate and that people should not be forced to own electric vehicles.

“Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa,” Trump wrote.

Trump also suggested that the United States could cut back on spending by targeting segments of the economy in which Musk plays a significant roll.

“No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE. Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!!” Trump posted, alluding to the cost-cutting entity that until recently was headed by Musk.

Several hours later, while standing on the White House lawn before heading to Florida, Trump continued to take shots at Musk and what he believes to be his biggest grievance, the billionaire's displeasure over potentially losing EV subsidies.

“He’s very upset. You know, he can lose a lot more than that, I’ll tell you right now," Trump said. "Elon can lose a lot more than that.”

When asked by a reporter if he was going to deport Musk, Trump warned that the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, could come back to hurt the billionaire.

“We'll have to take a look," Trump said. "We might have to put DOGE on Elon. You know what DOGE is? DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon. Wouldn't that be terrible? He gets a lot of subsidies."

Musk responded on X by saying he would refrain from escalating the conflict, but he took another shot at Trump and Republicans anyway.

“What good is Doge saving $160B when this bill increases the debt ceiling by $5T? It makes a mockery of the work,” he wrote.

Tags:
#Stock #Corporate News
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Tesla Shares Take a Hit As Feud Between Trump and Musk Reaches a Boil
Business 1 hours ago

Tesla Shares Take a Hit As Feud Between Trump and Musk Reaches a Boil

 Shares of Tesla have already tumbled more than 20 percent this year as worldwide sales of the company’s vehicles erode.
Spacex Rocket Being Tested in Texas Explodes, No Injuries Reported
Tech Jun 19, 2025 | 6:52 pm

Spacex Rocket Being Tested in Texas Explodes, No Injuries Reported

 CEO Elon Musk ’s SpaceX said there were no hazards to nearby communities. It asked people not to try to approach the site.
Musk-Trump Feud Turned X into a Reality Show
Tech Jun 7, 2025 | 2:11 pm

Musk-Trump Feud Turned X into a Reality Show

 Trump vs. Musk feud sends X into chaos, memes flying, and traffic soaring. Could the drama be Musk’s biggest growth hack yet?
Elon Musk Pulls Back on Threat to Withdraw Dragon Spacecraft
News Jun 7, 2025 | 12:40 am

Elon Musk Pulls Back on Threat to Withdraw Dragon Spacecraft

 It was unclear how serious Musk's threat was, but several hours later -- in a reply to another X user -- he said he wouldn't do it.
Spacex Launches Another Starship Rocket after Back-to-Back Explosions, But It Tumbles Out of Control
Tech May 28, 2025 | 7:35 pm

Spacex Launches Another Starship Rocket after Back-to-Back Explosions, But It Tumbles Out of Control

 It was the first time one of Musk's Starships -- intended for moon and Mars travel -- flew with a recycled booster.
Trump Just Brought A Group Of White South Africans to The US As Refugees -- What Are They Escaping?
News May 13, 2025 | 10:30 am

Trump Just Brought A Group Of White South Africans to The US As Refugees -- What Are They Escaping?

 Afrikaners were the leaders of the apartheid system of white minority rule that ended in 1994.
16 Tesla EVs Destroyed in Fire in Rome as Police Investigate Possible Arson
News Mar 31, 2025 | 11:12 pm

16 Tesla EVs Destroyed in Fire in Rome as Police Investigate Possible Arson

 Tesla Italy said that it is cooperating with police and that it had turned over surveillance video from the vehicles themselves.
'In DOGE We Trust': House GOP Governs by Embracing Trump's Effort to Cut Government
News Mar 13, 2025 | 3:58 am

'In DOGE We Trust': House GOP Governs by Embracing Trump's Effort to Cut Government

 “The Republican majority just voted to hand a blank check to Elon Musk," said Representative Katherine Clark of Massachusetts.
Elon Musk Gives All Federal Workers 48 Hours to Explain What They Did Last Week
News Feb 23, 2025 | 10:54 am

Elon Musk Gives All Federal Workers 48 Hours to Explain What They Did Last Week

 Labor union leaders quickly condemned the ultimatum and threatened legal action.
Trump Begins Firings of FAA Air Traffic Control Staff Just Weeks After Fatal DC Plane Crash
News Feb 18, 2025 | 2:48 am

Trump Begins Firings of FAA Air Traffic Control Staff Just Weeks After Fatal DC Plane Crash

 Spitzer-Stadtlander suggested he was targeted for firing for his views on Tesla and X.

The Latest

Trump Says Migrants Would Need to Know 'How to Run Away From an Alligator' to Flee Florida Facility
News 1 hours ago

Trump Says Migrants Would Need to Know 'How to Run Away From an Alligator' to Flee Florida Facility

 The detention center has been nicknamed “Alligator Alcatraz,” a moniker that has alarmed immigrant activists.
Tesla Shares Take a Hit As Feud Between Trump and Musk Reaches a Boil
Business 1 hours ago

Tesla Shares Take a Hit As Feud Between Trump and Musk Reaches a Boil

 Shares of Tesla have already tumbled more than 20 percent this year as worldwide sales of the company’s vehicles erode.
Finance Minister: Indonesia's Tax Revenue Unlikely to Meet 2025 Target
Business 2 hours ago

Finance Minister: Indonesia's Tax Revenue Unlikely to Meet 2025 Target

 Among the headwinds is the government’s decision to cancel the planned increase in the value-added tax (VAT) from 11% to 12%.
Indonesia’s Government Debt Jumps 47% in First Half of 2025
Business 4 hours ago

Indonesia’s Government Debt Jumps 47% in First Half of 2025

 The 2025 state budget sets a full-year debt target of Rp 775.9 trillion ($47.9 billion).
Registration for Tanoto Foundation’s TELADAN Scholarship Program Reopens
Special Updates 5 hours ago

Registration for Tanoto Foundation’s TELADAN Scholarship Program Reopens

 Tanoto Foundation reopens TELADAN scholarship registration for 2026, offering leadership training and full tuition for top students.
News Index

Most Popular

Police Probe Death of Brazilian Climber Juliana Marins on Mount Rinjani
1
Police Probe Death of Brazilian Climber Juliana Marins on Mount Rinjani
2
Prosecutors Ban Nadiem Makarim From Leaving Country as Chromebook Probe Deepens
3
Miss Indonesia Contestant Disqualifed After Viral Pro-Israel Video
4
Indonesia Eases Import Rules on 10 Products to Support Industries, Growth
5
Prabowo to Attend BRICS Summit Despite Xi Jinping, Putin’s Absence
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED