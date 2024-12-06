Textile Industry Warns of Further Layoffs with 12% VAT Hike in 2025

Vinnilya
December 6, 2024 | 8:36 pm
SHARE
This photo shows the apparel production activities in Jakarta on Nov. 7, 2024. (Antara Photo/Idlan Dziqri Mahmudi)
This photo shows the apparel production activities in Jakarta on Nov. 7, 2024. (Antara Photo/Idlan Dziqri Mahmudi)

Jakarta. The textile industry is bracing for further hardship as a planned increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) to 12 percent takes effect in January 2025, potentially exacerbating an already difficult situation.

Danang Girindrawardana, Executive Director of the Indonesian Textile Association (API), criticized the government's seeming indifference to the struggles of the textile and garment industries, which have been in decline for the past three years. This downturn has led to significant job losses, with nearly 200,000 workers laid off during this period.

"Over the past three years, we've seen a dramatic decline in the textile industry, as evidenced by the layoffs. Almost 180,000 to 200,000 workers have been dismissed from the textile and garment sectors," Danang said in an interview with Investor Market Today IDTV on Friday.

Danang also pointed out that in 2024 alone, nearly 38,000 workers have lost their jobs in this labor-intensive industry. He stressed that the government should view this as a serious warning, as the impending VAT hike could further jeopardize the industry’s survival in the coming year.

Advertisement

"The impact will certainly be felt. We have already raised this concern at the association level, and all our member businesses, including garment manufacturers, are dissatisfied with the timing of this implementation," Danang explained.

The government has confirmed that the VAT hike will proceed as scheduled on January 1, 2025, in line with the 2021 Tax Law. The decision was reaffirmed by the House of Representatives (DPR) after a meeting with President Prabowo Subianto at the Presidential Palace on Thursday.

Chairman of the DPR’s Commission XI, Mukhamad Misbakhun, clarified that the VAT increase will primarily affect luxury goods consumers, while lower-income groups will continue to pay the current VAT rate.

"Small businesses and consumers will continue to pay the same VAT rates as before," Misbakhun said during a press briefing at the Presidential Palace complex.

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

End of an Era: Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Wraps Up, but the Memories Last Forever
Lifestyle 40 minutes ago

End of an Era: Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Wraps Up, but the Memories Last Forever

 Taylor Swift is likely to bring in over $2 billion by the time the tour wraps on Dec. 8, according to concert trade publication Pollstar.
New York Police Uncover Clues in Murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
News 57 minutes ago

New York Police Uncover Clues in Murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

 The words "deny," "defend" and "depose" were found emblazoned on the ammunition, echoing a phrase used by insurance industry critics
Garuda, Citilink, and Pelita Air Ordered to Expand Fleet with Boeing Aircraft
Business 1 hours ago

Garuda, Citilink, and Pelita Air Ordered to Expand Fleet with Boeing Aircraft

 SOEs Minister Erick Thohir directs Garuda, Citilink, and Pelita Air to expand fleets with more Boeing aircraft.
Textile Industry Warns of Further Layoffs with 12% VAT Hike in 2025
Business 1 hours ago

Textile Industry Warns of Further Layoffs with 12% VAT Hike in 2025

 The textile industry is bracing for further hardship as a planned increase in VAT to 12 percent takes effect in January 2025
Desa Sejahtera Astra: Boja Farm Books Rp 6.3 Billion Export
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Desa Sejahtera Astra: Boja Farm Books Rp 6.3 Billion Export

 Astra runs a campaign dubbed as the Desa Sejahtera Astra to empower local villages across the archipelago.
News Index

Most Popular

Pramono Anung Secures Outright Win in Jakarta Gubernatorial Election
1
Pramono Anung Secures Outright Win in Jakarta Gubernatorial Election
2
VAT Hike Threatens to Shrink Indonesia's Middle Class Further
3
BMKG Warns of Extreme Weather Risks from Siberian Cold Surge During Year-End Holidays
4
Gov’t to Enforce 12% VAT on January 1 Despite Public Opposition
5
Indonesian Gov’t Gives Apple One Week to Confirm Investment Commitment
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED