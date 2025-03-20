Thai Ambassador Leads Business Delegation to Nusantara to Explore Investment Opportunities

Nusantara. Thailand’s Ambassador to Indonesia, Prapan Disyatat, led a delegation of Thai entrepreneurs on Thursday to meet with the Nusantara Authority and discuss potential collaborations and investment opportunities in Indonesia’s future capital, currently under construction in East Kalimantan.

The Indonesian government envisions Nusantara as a sustainable and environmentally friendly city before it officially assumes the role of the national capital in the coming years.

Nusantara Authority Head, Basuki Hadimuljono, presented the city’s development concepts and progress to the visiting delegation, highlighting the project’s strategic significance and its potential for international partnerships.

“We welcome Thailand’s interest in Nusantara’s development, particularly in investment and sustainable development initiatives,” Basuki said.

The ambassador was accompanied by key staff members and representatives from Thailand’s private sector, who explored various investment opportunities, particularly in green city development.

Recently, the Nusantara Authority secured Rp 2.42 trillion ($146.5 million) in private investment agreements with five companies. These funds will be allocated for the development of hotels, office buildings, an entertainment district, and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the future capital.

