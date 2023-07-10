Monday, July 10, 2023
Three New IDX Members Hit Circuit Breaker in Trading Debut

Parluhutan Situmorang
July 10, 2023 | 2:24 pm
Two men walk inside the main hall of the Indonesia Stock Exchange building in Jakarta. (Uthan Rachim)
Jakarta. The shares of three newly listed companies on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) were automatically suspended from secondary market trading on Monday after triggering circuit breakers for different reasons.

Platinum Wahan Nusantara, a restaurant chain, experienced a 34.55 percent surge in its share price to Rp 148, hitting the circuit breaker set at 35 percent for share prices between Rp 50 and Rp 200.

Widiant Jaya Krenindo, a company primarily engaged in heavy machinery rentals, witnessed a 10 percent increase to Rp 110. However, it was placed on the acceleration board, which has a lower threshold for the limit-up rule, resulting in its suspension as well.

Hitting the limit-up rule is considered a positive outcome for debutants on the IDX.

On the other hand, the shares of Graha Prima Mentari, a Coca-Cola distributor, dropped by 10 percent to Rp 108, triggering the limit-down rule on the acceleration board.

Carsurin, a provider of testing, inspection, and certification services for various industries, was the fourth company to be listed on the IDX on Monday. It initially hit the 35 percent limit-up threshold but gradually decreased to a 20.8 percent increase, reaching Rp 151 per share, allowing normal trading to resume.

The circuit breakers and limit-up/limit-down rules serve as mechanisms to control and stabilize price movements in the stock market.

Tags:
#Corporate News
Keywords:
