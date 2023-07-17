Monday, July 17, 2023
Tommy Soeharto’s Humpuss Maritim to Hold IPO

Thresa Sandra Desfika
July 17, 2023 | 5:22 pm
This undated photo shows a liquefied natural gas tanker owned by Humpuss Maritim Internasional. (Photo courtesy of Humpuss)
This undated photo shows a liquefied natural gas tanker owned by Humpuss Maritim Internasional. (Photo courtesy of Humpuss)

Jakarta. Humpuss Maritim Internasional (HUMI), an oil and gas shipping company owned by Tommy Soeharto, plans to issue up to 2.7 billion new shares during the initial public offering scheduled for next month, the company announced on Monday.

The IPO is scheduled to take place from August 1 to August 4, with Reliance Sekuritas Indonesia acting as the underwriter.

The offered price is put at Rp 100 per share as the company seeks a fresh capital of Rp 270.7 billion ($18 million).

In addition to the new shares, HUMI also plans to issue 1.35 billion warrants, giving investors the right to purchase stock at Rp 200 per share. For every two new shares purchased, investors will receive one warrant for free.

HUMI's core businesses include oil and gas tanker rentals and marine support services. Current shareholders of HUMI include Humpuss Intermoda Transportasi with 89.998 percent of shares, Humpuss Transportasi Kimia with 10 percent, and Bhakti Samudra Employee Cooperative with 0.002 percent.

Parent company Humpuss Intermoda Transportasi (HITS) has been listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange since 1997, while HUMI’s subsidiary GTS Internasional (GTSI), has been listed since 2021.

Tommy, whose real name is Hutomo Mandala Putra, is the founder of Humpuss Group. He is the youngest son of the late President Soeharto, who served as Indonesia's president for 32 years.

