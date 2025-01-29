Top Economists and Policymakers to Speak at Beritasatu Economic Outlook 2025

Jakarta. B-Universe Media Holdings is set to hold the Beritasatu Economic Outlook 2025 at the Westin Hotel Jakarta on Thursday, under the theme “Accelerating Indonesia’s Economic Growth: Challenges and Opportunities in a New Era.”

This exclusive forum will bring together leading economists and policymakers to provide in-depth insights into Indonesia’s economic landscape for 2025.

Apreyvita Wulansari, Director of News at B-Universe, highlighted the company’s commitment to contributing to Indonesia’s economic development through the forum.

“We hope this event equips business leaders with broader insights to make strategic decisions amid increasingly complex market dynamics. Beritasatu Economic Outlook 2025 also serves as a networking platform for corporate leaders,” Apreyvita said.

The forum will feature keynote speeches from prominent government officials, including Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, Communication and Digital Affairs Minister Meutya Hafid, and Agriculture Minister Amran Sulaiman.

The event is divided into three sessions, featuring nine expert panelists.

  • Session One: “Pursuing Green Energy Acceleration for a Green Economy”
    Speakers include Eniya Listiani Dewi, Director-General of New, Renewable Energy, and Energy Conservation (EBTKE); Fajar Budiono, Secretary-General of the Olefin, Aromatic, and Plastic Industry Association (Inaplas); and Surya Darma, Chair of the Indonesia Center for Renewable Energy Studies.

  • Session Two: “Digital Economy: Driving Technological Innovation for Digital Transformation”
    Panelists include Edwin Hidayat Abdullah, Director-General of Digital Ecosystem at the Communication and Digital Affairs Ministry; Rangga Dian Fadillah, VP of Public Policy and Government Relations at GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk; and Nailul Huda, Director of Digital Economy at the Center of Economic and Law Studies (Celios).

  • Session Three: “Building Food Sovereignty: Solutions for Global Challenges”
    Featured speakers are Yudi Sastro, Director-General of Food Crops at the Agriculture Ministry; Rahmad Pribadi, CEO of Pupuk Indonesia (Persero); and Bustanul Arifin, an agricultural economics expert from IPB University.

Apreyvita emphasized the importance of the forum as a platform for innovation and adaptation.

“With competent speakers and relevant topics, we hope this forum inspires business leaders to continuously innovate and adapt to change,” she concluded.

