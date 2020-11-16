Toyota Indonesia Hits 2 Million Exports Milestone

Vehicles await shipment at Patimban Port in Subang, West Java, on December 17, 2021. The newly-built port marked its first major export shipment with the delivery of over 1,200 vehicles to the Philippines. (Antara Photo/Dedhez Anggara)

Karawang, West Java. Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indonesia, the local unit of Japanese auto giant Toyota, reached a new milestone on Tuesday by hitting the 2 million mark of its export sales from the country.

President Joko Widodo was present in the ceremony to mark the historic export delivery at the company’s assembly plant in the West Java town of Karawang, which also saw the first-ever export of mid-size SUV Toyota Fortuner to Australia.

“I was just told that the export sales encompassed nearly 80 countries in four continents and I’m also happy with the fact that the local content of the domestically-produced [cars] has exceeded 75 percent,” the president said in his remarks.

“Many of those components, parts and accessories have been supplied by our SMEs and this is a very good way to reignite small industries in this nation,” he added.

Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita told the gathering that Toyota Group has pledged Rp28.3 trillion ($2 billion) in new investment in Indonesia until 2024.

The minister also confirmed that the export sales carry a lot of locally-manufactured components.

“They may carry Toyota as the brand but they are domestically produced here,” Agus said.

He added that automotive export from Indonesia comprised 294,000 completely built units worth Rp 52,9 trillion and 91,000 completely knocked down units worth Rp 1.31 trillion last year.

In addition, the country also exported 85 million pieces of auto parts worth Rp 29.13 trillion.

“Export sales by Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indonesia totaled 119,000 units, accounting for around 40 percent of Indonesia’s overall auto export volume,” Agus said.