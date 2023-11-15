Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Trade Balance Sees $3.4B Surplus in October

November 15, 2023 | 4:08 pm
FILE - Workers unload containers at Batuampar Port on Batam Island, Feb. 3, 2021. (Antara Photo/Teguh Prihatna)
FILE - Workers unload containers at Batuampar Port on Batam Island, Feb. 3, 2021. (Antara Photo/Teguh Prihatna)

Jakarta. Indonesia’s trade balance posted a surplus of $3.48 billion in October, marking a record 42nd consecutive month of a positive balance, according to government data released on Wednesday. 

The October surplus saw a slight increase from $3.41 billion in the previous month but narrowed by 2.12 percent on a year-on-year basis.

The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) reported that exports in October amounted to $22.15 billion, representing a 6.76 percent rise from September. However, the amount was 10.43 percent lower than the export value in the same month last year.

Meanwhile, imports in October totaled $18.67 billion, up by 7.68 percent from the September data, but down by 2.42 percent year-on-year.

In the ten months ending October, Indonesia’s trade surplus totaled $31.22 billion, as opposed to a surplus of $45.44 billion in the same period last year.

During the January-October period, Indonesia’s exports stood at $214.41 billion, down by 12.15 percent year-on-year, while imports fell by 7.77 percent to $183.19 billion

Investor Daily
