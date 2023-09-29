Friday, September 29, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Trade Minister Engages with Traders After Banning Social Media Companies from E-Commerce Activities

Medikantyo Adhikresna & Yustinus Paat
September 29, 2023 | 12:54 pm
SHARE
Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan, center, visits Tanah Abang Market in Central Jakarta, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. (B-Universe Photo/Medikantyo Adhikresna)
Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan, center, visits Tanah Abang Market in Central Jakarta, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. (B-Universe Photo/Medikantyo Adhikresna)

Jakarta. Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan paid a visit to the wholesale market Asemka in West Jakarta on Friday to assess the impact of the recent regulation prohibiting social media platforms from conducting e-commerce transactions.

This regulatory action was prompted by reports of declining sales among small and medium-sized businesses in public markets due to what was perceived as "unfair competition" from those using livestream shopping on social media platforms, notably TikTok.

During his visit, Zulkifli was warmly welcomed by shop owners at the market, primarily specializing in cosmetics. Many of them pointed fingers at TikTok's livestream shopping feature, which offered products at exceptionally low prices, causing difficulties for their businesses.

“It’s called predatory pricing, but we will regulate further to make sure no one is monopolizing trade,” Zulkifli said in response while advising those traders to consider operating virtual shops on established e-commerce platforms.

Advertisement

The Indonesian government had previously cautioned the video-sharing app TikTok against entering the e-commerce realm and facilitating payments on its platform, in violation of TikTok's license in Indonesia which was intended solely for social media activities.

Read More:
TikTok Must Follow Rules or Face Exit from Indonesia, Minister Says

Earlier this week, the trade minister issued a regulation that bans social media platforms from engaging in e-commerce or live shopping and prohibits e-commerce platforms like Tokopedia, BliBli, or Shopee from acting as producers who sell their brands.

On Thursday, Zulkifli visited Tanah Abang, Southeast Asia's largest cloth market, where he heard similar complaints from traders.

He highlighted that livestream shopping often involved offering products at prices far lower than those in physical shops to attract as many customers as possible before implementing profit-oriented strategies. This approach has negatively impacted traders in traditional markets who find it difficult to compete.

Social media companies that continue to host livestream shopping will face website takedowns in Indonesia by the Communication and Informatics Ministry, warned Zulkifli.

Anggini Setiawan, a spokesperson for TikTok Indonesia, has said that the company would comply with the trade minister's regulations. However, she argued that millions of local traders and affiliated content creators relied on TikTok Shop to sell their products.

"We will closely adhere to existing regulations and laws in Indonesia, but we also hope that the government will consider the impact on the six million local traders and nearly seven million affiliated content creators who use TikTok Shop," Anggini said in a statement on Tuesday.

Read More:
Indonesia Imposes $100 Price Floor for Imported Goods Sold in E-Commerce

The dispute between TikTok and the Indonesian government took a new turn on Thursday when Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia accused the platform of mobilizing social media influencers to counter the latest regulation.

“I know that TikTok has engaged in a game by mobilizing influencers and also our SMSEs to portray as if they had become victims [of the trade minister regulation]. I ask TikTok to stop this because the company isn’t based in this country," Bahlil told reporters.

Unlike India, Indonesia “has been nice” to TikTok by not banning its operations here in the first place, he added.

TikTok has not responded to the allegations, which came after a growing number of social media posts criticizing the government over the regulation.

Tags:
#Trade
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Jakarta Government Suspends Operations of 4 Coal-Burning Factories
News 1 hours ago

Jakarta Government Suspends Operations of 4 Coal-Burning Factories

 Two more companies are currently under investigation and could face similar sanctions if found guilty of emitting excessive carbons.
Presidential Hopeful Ganjar Sees Jokowi as Mentor in Politics
News 3 hours ago

Presidential Hopeful Ganjar Sees Jokowi as Mentor in Politics

 Both Ganjar and Jokowi are cadres of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) party.
Lakuemas Seeks to Be One-Stop Solution for Gold Investment
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Lakuemas Seeks to Be One-Stop Solution for Gold Investment

 Lakuemas is a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell gold via website or mobile app.
Indonesia Says No One Brings Up Papua Issue at Recent UNGA Forum
News 3 hours ago

Indonesia Says No One Brings Up Papua Issue at Recent UNGA Forum

 Indonesia in the past had faced accusations of human rights violations in its easternmost region at the UN forum.
KPK Discovers Firearms, Multinational Currency Stash at Agriculture Minister's Residence
News 4 hours ago

KPK Discovers Firearms, Multinational Currency Stash at Agriculture Minister's Residence

 As of now, the KPK has not identified any suspects in connection with the ongoing corruption investigation.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Agung Podomoro Sells Neo Soho Mall for Rp 1.4 Trillion
1
Agung Podomoro Sells Neo Soho Mall for Rp 1.4 Trillion
2
Indonesia, Malaysia Seek to Counter Negative Perception of Palm Oil in India
3
Anies and Muhaimin Visit Rizieq
4
CPO Producers Indonesia and Malaysia in Talks with India Amid EU Market Restrictions
5
Prabowo in 'Final Phase' of Selecting Running Mate
Opini Title
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED