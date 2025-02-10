Trade Ministry Eases Import Rules but Tightens Textile Oversight

Anisa Fauziah
July 2, 2025 | 5:47 pm
A trader conducts live sales via streaming at a store in the Tanah Abang textile market in Jakarta, Indonesia Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
A trader conducts live sales via streaming at a store in the Tanah Abang textile market in Jakarta, Indonesia Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

Jakarta. The Trade Ministry is pressing ahead with import relaxation policies while maintaining strict oversight, particularly in the textile and apparel sectors, as the government seeks to balance trade openness with the protection of domestic industries.

Trade Minister Budi Santoso said under the ministry’s latest regulation, imports of ready-made garments and related accessories now require Import Approvals (PI), technical considerations from relevant ministries, and surveyor reports as part of enhanced border supervision.

“All textile, textile products, and ready-made garments remain under strict border control,” Budi said at a press conference in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Although safeguard measures on garment imports had expired, the government is processing an extension. Safeguards remain in place for other textile products, including yarn, curtains, fabrics, and carpets.

“This is part of our selective approach to relaxation while protecting domestic industries from the influx of cheap imports, especially from countries with production overcapacity,” Budi said.

Beyond import issues, the government announced a regulatory breakthrough for businesses by streamlining the licensing process. Under the new system, franchise licenses will be automatically issued if local governments fail to process them within five working days, allowing entrepreneurs to proceed using their registration receipt as a valid business permit.

“This will cut waiting times, which have been a frequent complaint from small and medium enterprises,” Budi said.

In line with its simplification drive, the Trade Ministry has revoked four outdated regulations deemed redundant under higher-level laws. For example, trade and distribution licensing processes have been simplified under new government regulations, formalized through the issuance of Trade Ministry Regulation No. 26/2025.

Budi said the ministry will also revoke Trade Ministry Regulation No. 25/2025 concerning the procedure for issuing franchise registration certificates by regional governments, further streamlining procedures.

By combining targeted import relaxation with progressive deregulation, the government aims to promote a more efficient business climate while preserving the competitiveness of domestic industries.

“The goal is to provide certainty and ease for businesses while maintaining a balance between openness and protection,” Budi concluded.

