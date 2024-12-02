Trade Ministry Launches “Local Thursday” Movement to Promote Indonesian Products

Erfan Maruf
May 8, 2025 | 6:57 pm
SHARE
Trade Minister Budi Santoso picks a school bag during an exhibition at his office in Jakarta, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (Antara Photo/Bayu Pratama S)
Trade Minister Budi Santoso picks a school bag during an exhibition at his office in Jakarta, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (Antara Photo/Bayu Pratama S)

Jakarta. Trade Minister Budi Santoso on Thursday launched the “Local Thursday Movement” (Gerakan Kamis Pakai Lokal or Gaspol), a new initiative aimed at reviving public enthusiasm for Indonesian-made products. Under the new directive, civil servants at the Trade Ministry are now required to wear locally made goods every Thursday.

The launch event began with a group morning exercise session followed by a fashion show featuring ministry employees dressed in Indonesian-made clothing, shoes, and accessories. The movement is intended to encourage people to take pride in buying and using domestic products.

Budi said the campaign will not be limited to Thursdays and hopes it will inspire broader adoption throughout the week.

“We’re starting by requiring all Trade Ministry employees to wear local products every Thursday, but ideally, we want people to do it from Monday to Sunday,” Budi said at the ministry’s headquarters in Jakarta.

Advertisement

He added that the movement will eventually expand nationwide through partnerships with regional governments. The goal is to make civil servants across Indonesia champions of local product use.

“The aim is for Indonesia’s vast domestic market to be filled with goods made by our industries and SMEs. That’s one way to boost competitiveness and keep our industries thriving,” he said.

Budi praised the quality of local products, particularly in the fashion and beauty sectors, saying they are on par with international brands and ready to compete globally.

“I’ve seen firsthand that these local products are high quality and ready to go head-to-head with foreign goods,” he added.

Although civil servants are encouraged to wear local products on Thursdays, Budi emphasized that the initiative is based on voluntary commitment, not enforced with penalties.

He also highlighted the ministry’s ongoing support for local SMEs through expanded marketing channels, including collaborations with modern retailers, department stores, malls, and digital platforms.

“We’re continuously helping improve the market access for local products,” Budi said.

Beyond domestic efforts, the ministry is also helping SMEs tap into international markets through its UMKM Bisa Ekspor (SMEs Can Export) program. According to Budi, the ministry organizes monthly business-matching events between SMEs and potential exporters.

As of April, around 340 SMEs have participated in the program, many of them making their first successful exports. Total transactions under the initiative have reached $51.7 million, Budi said.

Tags:
#Policy
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Trade Ministry Launches “Local Thursday” Movement to Promote Indonesian Products
Business 2 hours ago

Trade Ministry Launches “Local Thursday” Movement to Promote Indonesian Products

 Budi said the campaign will not be limited to Thursdays and hopes it will inspire broader adoption throughout the week.
Indonesia Hosts 100 Foreign Investors Amid Rising US-China Trade Tensions
Business Apr 15, 2025 | 11:06 pm

Indonesia Hosts 100 Foreign Investors Amid Rising US-China Trade Tensions

 The summit served as a platform for investors across Asia to engage directly with Indonesian government officials and business leaders.
Indonesia to Possibly Revise Rule That Eases Import Curbs
Business Jan 7, 2025 | 10:40 am

Indonesia to Possibly Revise Rule That Eases Import Curbs

 But any regulatory changes to the import rule would have to depend on the reviews, according to Trade Minister Budi Santoso.
Indonesia-EU Trade Pact Deadline Pushed to First Half of 2025
Business Jan 6, 2025 | 4:34 pm

Indonesia-EU Trade Pact Deadline Pushed to First Half of 2025

 Indonesia and the EU have been negotiating the CEPA trade pact since 2016.
Indonesia Sets $294.5 Billion Export Target for 2025
Business Jan 6, 2025 | 2:16 pm

Indonesia Sets $294.5 Billion Export Target for 2025

 Trade Minister Budi Santoso says that the government will gradually increase the export target to accomodate Prabowo's 8-percent dream.
Authorities Seize 1.25 Million Kgs of Steel Plates for SNI Violations
News Dec 18, 2024 | 6:57 pm

Authorities Seize 1.25 Million Kgs of Steel Plates for SNI Violations

 Officials estimated the total value of the seized items to be approximately Rp 23.7 billion ($1.5 million).
Gov’t to Forgive MSME’s Bad Debts at State Banks by May 2025
Business Dec 7, 2024 | 1:10 am

Gov’t to Forgive MSME’s Bad Debts at State Banks by May 2025

 The Finance Ministry is drafting guidelines for state banks to forgive MSMEs’ bad debt without seriously impacting the banks’ performance.
Indonesia, Canada to Significantly Ease Trade Barriers in 2026
Business Dec 2, 2024 | 2:31 pm

Indonesia, Canada to Significantly Ease Trade Barriers in 2026

 After concluding the negotiations, Indonesia and Canada are looking to implement the CEPA deal in 2026.

The Latest

No New Pope Elected Yet After Two More Inconclusive Rounds of Conclave Voting
News 2 hours ago

No New Pope Elected Yet After Two More Inconclusive Rounds of Conclave Voting

 With no candidate securing the necessary two-thirds majority, or 89 votes, the world will need to wait longer for the new Catholic leader.
Trade Ministry Launches “Local Thursday” Movement to Promote Indonesian Products
Business 2 hours ago

Trade Ministry Launches “Local Thursday” Movement to Promote Indonesian Products

 Budi said the campaign will not be limited to Thursdays and hopes it will inspire broader adoption throughout the week.
Jokowi: Media Has Crucial Role in Sustaining Public Morale
News 3 hours ago

Jokowi: Media Has Crucial Role in Sustaining Public Morale

 "With 10 years of experience leading the country, he remains a valuable voice of reason," Enggartiasto said of Jokowi.
Pakistan Says Indonesia Can Play Role to Cool Down India Conflict
News 6 hours ago

Pakistan Says Indonesia Can Play Role to Cool Down India Conflict

 Indonesia has diplomatic ties with the two warring, nulear-armed nations India and Pakistan.
Riot Erupts at Muara Beliti Narcotics Facility in S. Sumatra
News 6 hours ago

Riot Erupts at Muara Beliti Narcotics Facility in S. Sumatra

 Riot breaks out at the Muara Beliti Narcotics Correctional Facility in Musi Rawas, South Sumatra, following a a raid on inmate cells.
News Index

Most Popular

Bali Blackout: Island Still Grappling with Power Disruptions
1
Bali Blackout: Island Still Grappling with Power Disruptions
2
Prabowo Wants State-Run Banks to Have Fewer Commissioners
3
Tanoto Foundation, Gates Foundation Partner for Nutrition Program in Asia
4
Indonesia, South Korea Launch Joint Probe into Cirebon Power Plant Bribery Scandal
5
Toyota Acquires 40 Pct of Astra's Used Car Company for $120 Million
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED