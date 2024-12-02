Trade Ministry Launches “Local Thursday” Movement to Promote Indonesian Products

Jakarta. Trade Minister Budi Santoso on Thursday launched the “Local Thursday Movement” (Gerakan Kamis Pakai Lokal or Gaspol), a new initiative aimed at reviving public enthusiasm for Indonesian-made products. Under the new directive, civil servants at the Trade Ministry are now required to wear locally made goods every Thursday.

The launch event began with a group morning exercise session followed by a fashion show featuring ministry employees dressed in Indonesian-made clothing, shoes, and accessories. The movement is intended to encourage people to take pride in buying and using domestic products.

Budi said the campaign will not be limited to Thursdays and hopes it will inspire broader adoption throughout the week.

“We’re starting by requiring all Trade Ministry employees to wear local products every Thursday, but ideally, we want people to do it from Monday to Sunday,” Budi said at the ministry’s headquarters in Jakarta.

Advertisement

He added that the movement will eventually expand nationwide through partnerships with regional governments. The goal is to make civil servants across Indonesia champions of local product use.

“The aim is for Indonesia’s vast domestic market to be filled with goods made by our industries and SMEs. That’s one way to boost competitiveness and keep our industries thriving,” he said.

Budi praised the quality of local products, particularly in the fashion and beauty sectors, saying they are on par with international brands and ready to compete globally.

“I’ve seen firsthand that these local products are high quality and ready to go head-to-head with foreign goods,” he added.

Although civil servants are encouraged to wear local products on Thursdays, Budi emphasized that the initiative is based on voluntary commitment, not enforced with penalties.

He also highlighted the ministry’s ongoing support for local SMEs through expanded marketing channels, including collaborations with modern retailers, department stores, malls, and digital platforms.

“We’re continuously helping improve the market access for local products,” Budi said.

Beyond domestic efforts, the ministry is also helping SMEs tap into international markets through its UMKM Bisa Ekspor (SMEs Can Export) program. According to Budi, the ministry organizes monthly business-matching events between SMEs and potential exporters.

As of April, around 340 SMEs have participated in the program, many of them making their first successful exports. Total transactions under the initiative have reached $51.7 million, Budi said.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: