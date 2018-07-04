Trade Ministry to Roll Out Crypto Bourse Before June 2023

Jakarta. The Trade Ministry aims to launch a crypto bourse before June 2023, much later than the initial target of having the exchange set up in end-2022 the latest.

“Because now that we have the regulations and there have been some improvements, hopefully we will get to have a crypto bourse before June,” Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan said in Jakarta on Thursday, as reported by BTV.

The government is currently reviewing which company ticks all the boxes to become part of the crypto bourse. To date, there are five active “physical traders of crypto assets”, also known as crypto exchanges, out of the 25 already registered at the Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (Bappebti). According to Zulkifli, there is a possibility that the ministry’s crypto exchange will encompass those five physical traders.

Before the exchange takes shape, the physical crypto-asset traders are currently facilitating the trades. Once it takes form, the crypto industry ecosystem will have some sort of clearing and custodian to get things in order.

Zulkifli also urged the public to remain patient regarding the crypto bourse, as the government had just recently lifted the moratorium on licenses for new crypto exchanges.

“Let us not rush because if it is not ready, things will get messy. The government does not want this to massively take a toll on the public because people do not know much [about crypto trading]. They think they can make a huge profit by buying coins. Even though the Indonesian Crypto Asset Traders Association [Aspakrindo] says that it can bring huge profit, but also a huge loss,” Zulkifli said.

Regarding the moratorium, the Trade Ministry intended to improve all sorts of regulations related to crypto, especially in the wake of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX’ collapse.

“The moratorium also sparked the anger of many, as they thought we were making things difficult. But we did the moratorium because we wanted to clear the regulations,” Zulkifli added.