TransJakarta Launches 200 New Electric Buses

Jakarta. The city-owned bus operator TransJakarta introduced 200 new electric buses on Tuesday, increasing its total number of electric vehicles to 300.

TransJakarta CEO Welfizon Yuza said the addition will reduce carbon emissions by an estimated 420,000 tons annually.

“Electric buses currently account for 20 percent of our entire fleet. We are confident that we will achieve a fully electric bus fleet by 2030,” Welfizon said during the launch ceremony at the National Monument Square in Jakarta.

He added that the larger EV fleet is expected to cut maintenance costs by up to 10 percent and reduce fuel spending by about 20 percent.

The 200 new electric buses were procured by members of the TransJakarta consortium, including Damri (90 buses), Bianglala Metropolitan (90), and Sinar Jaya (20).

“Sinar Jaya is a new operator that sourced 20 electric buses from VKTR Teknologi Mobilitas. These are the first to be locally assembled,” Welfizon said.

All 200 electric buses will begin operating on Wednesday, serving main routes across Greater Jakarta.

