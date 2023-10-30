Monday, October 30, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Tripar Multivision Plus Reports Rp 51 Billion in Comprehensive Income

The Jakarta Globe
October 30, 2023 | 4:16 pm
SHARE
Tripar Multivison Plus Founder Raam Punjabi, left, and President Director Whora Anita Raghunath appear in a news conference in Jakarta, Sept. 20, 2023. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Tripar Multivison Plus Founder Raam Punjabi, left, and President Director Whora Anita Raghunath appear in a news conference in Jakarta, Sept. 20, 2023. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. The film production and distribution company, Tripar Multivision Plus (RAAM), has reported comprehensive income of Rp 51 billion ($3.2 million) for the nine months ending in September of the current year.

During this period, Tripar Multivision recorded revenues of Rp 231 billion, representing a growth compared to the Rp 227 billion in revenue earned in the same period last year, the company announced on Monday.

The largest contributor to revenue is the soap opera division, accounting for Rp 109 billion, marking a 25 percent increase from the same period in the previous year. Film production contributed an additional Rp 50 billion to the overall revenue, while Tripar's digital division added Rp 35 billion. Ticket sales and the food and beverage division generated Rp 28 billion and Rp 9 billion, respectively.

Gross income also showed significant growth, rising by 16 percent year-on-year to Rp 143 billion.

Advertisement

"We are committed to enhancing our operational and financial performance to boost sales and gross income, which supports our core EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization]. Our EBITDA saw a 7 percent increase, reaching Rp 87 billion," said Whora Anita Raghunath, the CEO of Tripar Multivision.

As of September 30, Tripar Multivision's total assets stand at Rp 1.39 trillion, reflecting a 30 percent increase from the same period in the previous year. Liabilities also increased by 25 percent year-on-year, reaching Rp 210 billion.

Tags:
#Corporate News
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

FIFA Bans Luis Rubiales For 3 Years For Kiss At Women's World Cup Final
News 47 minutes ago

FIFA Bans Luis Rubiales For 3 Years For Kiss At Women's World Cup Final

 Rubiales also had to give up his vice presidency of European soccer body UEFA which paid him 250,000 euros ($265,000) each year.
Jokowi Hosts Luncheon with All Three Presidential Candidates
News 4 hours ago

Jokowi Hosts Luncheon with All Three Presidential Candidates

 The three candidates said that the lunch with the president was a relaxed, informal gathering without any "weighty topics" on the agenda.
Tripar Multivision Plus Reports Rp 51 Billion in Comprehensive Income
Business 5 hours ago

Tripar Multivision Plus Reports Rp 51 Billion in Comprehensive Income

 The largest contributor to revenue is the soap opera division, accounting for Rp 109 billion.
Indonesia Seeks to Boost Palm Oil Export to EU Member Lithuania
Business 6 hours ago

Indonesia Seeks to Boost Palm Oil Export to EU Member Lithuania

 Indonesia says that many of its palm oil plantations have met the national sustainability standards.
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Opinion 6 hours ago

Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design

 Major disruptions like outages and cyberattacks have thrown disaster recovery (DR) and business resilience into the limelight.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Indonesian Troops Recover Bodies of 6 Workers Missing After Attack by Papua Separatists
1
Indonesian Troops Recover Bodies of 6 Workers Missing After Attack by Papua Separatists
2
At Least 45 Suspected Militants Arrested in October
3
Daihatsu’s Export Sales from Indonesia Top 120,000 Cars 
4
Terror Convict Munarman Released from Prison
5
BNI Says Banking Sector Remains Resilient
Opini Title
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Lithium: A New Global Quest for Spices
Lithium: A New Global Quest for Spices
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED