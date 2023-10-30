Tripar Multivision Plus Reports Rp 51 Billion in Comprehensive Income

Jakarta. The film production and distribution company, Tripar Multivision Plus (RAAM), has reported comprehensive income of Rp 51 billion ($3.2 million) for the nine months ending in September of the current year.

During this period, Tripar Multivision recorded revenues of Rp 231 billion, representing a growth compared to the Rp 227 billion in revenue earned in the same period last year, the company announced on Monday.

The largest contributor to revenue is the soap opera division, accounting for Rp 109 billion, marking a 25 percent increase from the same period in the previous year. Film production contributed an additional Rp 50 billion to the overall revenue, while Tripar's digital division added Rp 35 billion. Ticket sales and the food and beverage division generated Rp 28 billion and Rp 9 billion, respectively.

Gross income also showed significant growth, rising by 16 percent year-on-year to Rp 143 billion.

Advertisement

"We are committed to enhancing our operational and financial performance to boost sales and gross income, which supports our core EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization]. Our EBITDA saw a 7 percent increase, reaching Rp 87 billion," said Whora Anita Raghunath, the CEO of Tripar Multivision.

As of September 30, Tripar Multivision's total assets stand at Rp 1.39 trillion, reflecting a 30 percent increase from the same period in the previous year. Liabilities also increased by 25 percent year-on-year, reaching Rp 210 billion.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: