Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Tripar Multivision Plus Reports Rp 51 Billion in Comprehensive Profit

The Jakarta Globe
October 30, 2023 | 4:16 pm
SHARE
Tripar Multivison Plus Founder Raam Punjabi, left, and President Director Whora Anita Raghunath appear in a news conference in Jakarta, Sept. 20, 2023. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Tripar Multivison Plus Founder Raam Punjabi, left, and President Director Whora Anita Raghunath appear in a news conference in Jakarta, Sept. 20, 2023. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. The film production and distribution company, Tripar Multivision Plus (RAAM), has reported a comprehensive profit of Rp 51 billion ($3.2 million) for the nine months ending in September of the current year.

During this period, Tripar Multivision recorded revenues of Rp 231 billion, representing a growth compared to the Rp 227 billion in revenue earned in the same period last year, the company announced on Monday.

The largest contributor to revenue is the soap opera division, accounting for Rp 109 billion, marking a 25 percent increase from the same period in the previous year. Film production contributed an additional Rp 50 billion to the overall revenue, while Tripar's digital division added Rp 35 billion. Ticket sales and the food and beverage division generated Rp 28 billion and Rp 9 billion, respectively.

Gross profit also showed significant growth, rising by 16 percent year-on-year to Rp 143 billion.

Advertisement

"We are committed to enhancing our operational and financial performance to boost sales and gross income, which supports our core EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization]. Our EBITDA saw a 7 percent increase, reaching Rp 87 billion," said Whora Anita Raghunath, the CEO of Tripar Multivision.

As of September 30, Tripar Multivision's total assets stand at Rp 1.39 trillion, reflecting a 30 percent increase from the same period in the previous year. Liabilities also increased by 25 percent year-on-year, reaching Rp 210 billion.

Tripar Multivision Plus Reports Rp 51 Billion in Comprehensive Profit
Source: Tripar Multivision Plus

Tags:
#Corporate News
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Books, Software, and Films Priced Under $100 Exempt from Cross-border Online Trade Ban
Business 47 minutes ago

Books, Software, and Films Priced Under $100 Exempt from Cross-border Online Trade Ban

 The government has made exceptions for specific products outlined in the so-called "positive list of goods."
Volunteer Who Dies in Gaza is Not Indonesian: Gov't
News 7 hours ago

Volunteer Who Dies in Gaza is Not Indonesian: Gov't

 Muslim preacher Salim A Fillah uploaded Monday a post on his Instagram @salimafillah, saying that volunteer Ahmad Hasyim had died on duty.
Erick Thohir Confirms Support for Prabowo's Presidential Bid
News 8 hours ago

Erick Thohir Confirms Support for Prabowo's Presidential Bid

 Prabowo's presidential bid received a significant boost with the endorsement by populist figure Erick Thohir.
Dozens of Suspected Militants Arrested for Plotting Attacks during Elections
News 10 hours ago

Dozens of Suspected Militants Arrested for Plotting Attacks during Elections

 The arrested militants believe that democracy is an affront to their faith, thus motivating them to plot attacks, according to an officer.
BNI Awarded for Driving Financial Inclusion Among People with Disabilities
Special Updates 11 hours ago

BNI Awarded for Driving Financial Inclusion Among People with Disabilities

 The award recognizes BNI's initiatives to help MSMEs owned by people with disabilities.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

At Least 45 Suspected Militants Arrested in October
1
At Least 45 Suspected Militants Arrested in October
2
Indonesia Seeks to Boost Palm Oil Export to EU Member Lithuania
3
Israeli Ministry Proposes Transferring Gaza Civilians to Egypt's Sinai
4
Terror Convict Munarman Released from Prison
5
Jokowi Hosts Luncheon with All Three Presidential Candidates
Opini Title
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED