Trump Agrees to Pause Tariffs on Mexico, But Import Taxes Still in Place for Canada and China

Associated Press
February 4, 2025 | 2:16 am
SHARE
FILE - US President Donald Trump, left, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talk prior to a NATO round table meeting at The Grove hotel and resort in Watford, Hertfordshire, England, Dec. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
FILE - US President Donald Trump, left, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talk prior to a NATO round table meeting at The Grove hotel and resort in Watford, Hertfordshire, England, Dec. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

Washington. US President Donald Trump held off Monday on his tariff threats against Mexico for one month of further negotiations after Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum agreed to send 10,000 members of her country's national guard to the border to address drug trafficking.

Trump’s tariffs against Canada and China were still slated to go into effect Tuesday, but uncertainty remained about the durability of any deals and whether the tariffs were a harbinger of a broader trade war, as Trump has promised more import taxes to come.

A senior Canadian official said Canada was not confident it could avoid the looming tariffs as Mexico did. That’s because Canada feels as if the administration is shifting its requests of Canada more than it did for Mexico. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Asked Monday afternoon what Canada could offer in talks to prevent tariffs, Trump told reporters gathered in the Oval Office: “I don't know.”

He also indicated that more import taxes could be coming against China: "If we can’t make a deal with China, then the tariffs will be very, very substantial.”

The US and Mexican leaders announced the pause after what Trump described on social media as a “very friendly conversation,” and he said he looked forward to the upcoming talks.

Trump said the talks would be headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and high-level representatives of Mexico.

“I look forward to participating in those negotiations, with President Sheinbaum, as we attempt to achieve a ‘deal’ between our two Countries,” the president said.

As a condition ahead of the talks, Sheinbaum laid out changes in border policies, and Trump confirmed Mexico's deployment of troops.

“Mexico will reinforce the northern border with 10,000 members of the National Guard immediately, to stop drug trafficking from Mexico to the United States, in particular fentanyl," Sheinbaum posted on X. “The United States commits to work to stop the trafficking of high-powered weapons to Mexico."

Trump posted earlier on social media that he spoke Monday morning with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and would speak with him again at 3 p.m. Both Canada and Mexico had plans to levy their own tariffs in response to US actions, but Mexico is holding off for the moment.

Trump used his social media post to repeat his complaints that Canada has been uncooperative, despite decades of friendship and partnerships that range from World War II to the response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“Canada doesn’t even allow U.S. Banks to open or do business there,” Trump posted. “What’s that all about? Many such things, but it’s also a DRUG WAR, and hundreds of thousands of people have died in the US from drugs pouring through the Borders of Mexico and Canada.”

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Trump Agrees to Pause Tariffs on Mexico, But Import Taxes Still in Place for Canada and China
Business 1 hours ago

Trump Agrees to Pause Tariffs on Mexico, But Import Taxes Still in Place for Canada and China

 A senior Canadian official said Canada was not confident it could avoid the looming tariffs as Mexico did.
Gov’t Revokes Concessions of 18 Companies Controlling Over Half a Million Hectares of Forest Land
Business 1 hours ago

Gov’t Revokes Concessions of 18 Companies Controlling Over Half a Million Hectares of Forest Land

 The decision was made after these companies failed to manage the forests sustainably for the economic benefit of surrounding communities.
Shell, BP Face Fuel Shortages at Gas Stations Across Indonesia
Business 5 hours ago

Shell, BP Face Fuel Shortages at Gas Stations Across Indonesia

 Shell Indonesia faces fuel shortages at several gas stations due to procurement and distribution challenges.
Police Raid Gay Party in South Jakarta Hotel, 56 Detained
News 5 hours ago

Police Raid Gay Party in South Jakarta Hotel, 56 Detained

 The Jakarta Metro Police raided a gay party at a hotel in South Jakarta, detaining 56 individuals and naming three as suspects.
Prabowo Responds to Complaints About Free Nutritious Meals Program, Pledges Improvements
News 5 hours ago

Prabowo Responds to Complaints About Free Nutritious Meals Program, Pledges Improvements

 President Prabowo Subianto addresses complaints about delays and portion sizes in Indonesia's Free Nutritious Meals program.
News Index

Most Popular

Many Immigration Officials at Soekarno-Hatta Airport Removed After Chinese Embassy Complaint
1
Many Immigration Officials at Soekarno-Hatta Airport Removed After Chinese Embassy Complaint
2
Taiwanese Actress Barbie Hsu, Star of 'Meteor Garden,' Dies at 48
3
30 Immigration Officials Removed from Soekarno-Hatta Airport Over Alleged Extortion of Chinese Visitors
4
Residents Left Confused as 3-kg Cooking Gas Becomes Scarce
5
Beyoncé Makes History as First Black Woman to Win Best Country Album at Grammys
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED