Trump and SoftBank to Announce $100 Billion US Investment Plan

Associated Press, The Jakarta Globe
December 16, 2024 | 10:09 pm
SHARE
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a Time magazine Person of the Year event at the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a Time magazine Person of the Year event at the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Florida. President-elect Donald Trump is set to announce a $100 billion investment plan from Japanese tech giant SoftBank Group in US projects over the next four years.

Trump will join SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Monday to deliver the announcement, marking his first press conference since winning the election last month, according to sources familiar with the matter.

SoftBank, known for its Vision Fund investments in companies like Yahoo, Alibaba, and Nvidia, aims to drive significant technological and infrastructural growth through the massive investment. 

In a post on his Truth Social site Tuesday, Trump said anyone making a $1 billion investment in the United States “will receive fully expedited approvals and permits, including, but in no way limited to, all Environmental approvals.”

Advertisement

“GET READY TO ROCK!!!” he added.

Trump and SoftBank to Announce $100 Billion US Investment Plan
President Joko Widodo (right) speaks with former British Prime Minister and Executive Chairman of the Institute for Global Change Tony Blair (center) and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Feb. 28, 2020. The visit by Blair and Son, who are members of the Advisory Board for the Nusantara project, was to discuss the continuation of Indonesia's new capital's development in East Kalimantan. (Beritasatu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao).

SoftBank has previously pursued high-profile investment opportunities in Indonesia. In 2020, the company expressed interest in contributing to the construction of Indonesia’s new capital city, Nusantara. Former Chief Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan claimed SoftBank was considering a $100 billion investment in the ambitious megaproject.

Masayoshi Son was even named a member of the capital project’s advisory board alongside UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. However, SoftBank eventually withdrew from the project in 2022, with Luhut later admitting the proposal "was too good to be true."

Indonesia’s plan to relocate its capital from Jakarta to East Kalimantan, estimated to cost $33 billion, relies on a combination of state funding and private investment. SoftBank’s withdrawal created a financing gap, though the project remains a national priority. President Prabowo Subianto is scheduled to begin working from the new capital, Nusantara, in August 2028.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Foreign Affairs Ministry: Thousands of Indonesians Moving to Cambodia for Gambling Jobs
News 5 hours ago

Foreign Affairs Ministry: Thousands of Indonesians Moving to Cambodia for Gambling Jobs

 The Foreign Affairs Ministry says more Indonesians are seeking help at the Cambodian embassy, many due to the rising online gambling issue.
Trump and SoftBank to Announce $100 Billion US Investment Plan
Business 6 hours ago

Trump and SoftBank to Announce $100 Billion US Investment Plan

 Trump is set to announce a $100 billion investment plan from Japanese tech giant SoftBank Group in US projects over the next four years.
Minister Yusril Advocates Rehab Over Jail for Drug Users in Proposed Narcotics Law Changes
News 6 hours ago

Minister Yusril Advocates Rehab Over Jail for Drug Users in Proposed Narcotics Law Changes

 Chief Legal Affairs Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra proposed for rehabilitation rather than imprisonment for drug users.
Syrian Ambassador: Assad’s Fall Fueled by Opposition, Not Foreign Influence
News 7 hours ago

Syrian Ambassador: Assad’s Fall Fueled by Opposition, Not Foreign Influence

 Syrian Ambassador to Indonesia, Abdul Monem Annan, says Bashar al-Assad's regime fell due to opposition resistance, not foreign influence.
Indonesia Prepares for 110 Million Travelers During Year-End Holidays
News 7 hours ago

Indonesia Prepares for 110 Million Travelers During Year-End Holidays

 The government has outlined strategies to ensure smooth, safe, and secure travel during the 2024 Christmas and 2025 New Year period.
News Index

Most Popular

5.4 Million Indonesian Muslims on Hajj Pilgrimage Waiting List
1
5.4 Million Indonesian Muslims on Hajj Pilgrimage Waiting List
2
Indonesia to Raise VAT to 12 Percent on January 1
3
5 Heroin Traffickers Return to Australia after Almost 20 Years in Indonesian Prisons
4
Jokowi, Son, and Son-in-Law Officially Dismissed by PDI-P
5
Free Nutritious Meal Program to Create 2.5 Million New Jobs
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED