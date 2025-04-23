Trump Says US Has Signed a Deal with China on Trade

Associated Press
June 27, 2025 | 3:33 pm
SHARE
A Chinese flag flies from a ship at the Port of Oakland on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Oakland, California. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A Chinese flag flies from a ship at the Port of Oakland on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Oakland, California. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Bangkok. The United States and China have signed an agreement on trade, President Donald Trump said, adding he expects to soon have a deal with India.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told Bloomberg TV that the deal was signed earlier this week. Neither Lutnick nor Trump provided any details about the agreement.

“We just signed with China the other day,” Trump said late Thursday.

Lutnick said the deal was “signed and sealed” two days earlier.

Advertisement

It was unclear if the latest agreement was different from the one Trump announced two weeks earlier, which he said would make it easier for American industries to obtain much-needed magnets and rare earth minerals. That pact cleared the way for the trade talks to continue, while the US agreed to stop trying to revoke visas of Chinese nationals on US college campuses.

China’s Commerce Ministry said Friday that the two sides had “further confirmed the details of the framework.” But its statement did not explicitly mention US access to rare earths, minerals used in high-tech applications that have been at the center of the negotiations.

“China will approve the export applications of controlled items that meet the conditions in accordance with the law. The United States will cancel a series of restrictive measures taken against China accordingly. It is hoped that the United States and China will meet each other halfway,” it said.

The agreement follows initial talks in Geneva in early May that led both sides to postpone massive tariff hikes that were threatening to freeze much trade between the two countries. Later talks in London set a framework for negotiations and the deal mentioned by Trump appeared to formalize that agreement.

“The president likes to close these deals himself. He's the dealmaker. We're going to have deal after deal,” Lutnick said.

China has not announced any new agreements, but it announced earlier this week that it was speeding up approvals of exports of rare earths, materials used in high-tech products such as electric vehicles. Beijing's limits on exports of rare earths have been a key point of contention.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry said Thursday that Beijing was accelerating review of export license applications for rare earths and had approved “a certain number of compliant applications.”

Export controls of the minerals apparently eclipsed tariffs in the latest round of trade negotiations between Beijing and Washington after China imposed permitting requirements on seven rare earth elements in April, threatening to disrupt production of cars, robots, wind turbines and other high-tech products in the US and around the world.

China also has taken steps recently on the fentanyl issue, announcing last week that it would designate two more substances as precursor chemicals for fentanyl, making them subject to production, transport and export regulations. Trump has demanded that Beijing do more to stop the flow of such precursor ingredients to Mexican drug cartels, which use them to make fentanyl for sale in the US. He imposed 20 percent tariffs on Chinese imports over the fentanyl issue, the biggest part of current 30 percent across-the-board taxes on Chinese goods.

The agreement struck in May in Geneva called for both sides to scale back punitive tariff hikes imposed as Trump escalated his trade war and sharply raised import duties. Some higher tariffs, such as those imposed by Washington related to the trade in fentanyl and duties on aluminum and steel, remain in place.

The rapidly shifting policies are taking a toll on the world's two largest economies.

The US economy contracted at a 0.5 percent annual pace from January through March, partly because imports surged as companies and households rushed to buy foreign goods before Trump could impose tariffs on them.

In China, factory profits sank more than 9 percent from a year earlier in May, with automakers suffering a large share of that drop. They fell by more than 1 percent year-on-year in January-May.

Trump and other US officials have indicated they expect to reach trade deals with many other countries, including India.

“We're going to have deal after deal after deal,” Lutnick said.

Tags:
#Bilateral #Trade
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Trump Says US Has Signed a Deal with China on Trade
Business 3 hours ago

Trump Says US Has Signed a Deal with China on Trade

 China’s Commerce Ministry said Friday that the two sides had “further confirmed the details of the framework.”
US-China: Tariff, Tension, and Truce
Opinion Jun 25, 2025 | 8:43 pm

US-China: Tariff, Tension, and Truce

 In this contest, there are no real winners -- neither Trump nor Xi, and certainly not the global economy.
Trump Says Tariffs on Chinese Goods Will Total 55%
Business Jun 11, 2025 | 11:56 pm

Trump Says Tariffs on Chinese Goods Will Total 55%

 The US will provide China “what was agreed to,” including allowing Chinese students to attend American colleges and universities.
Indonesia Told to Take Advantage of US-China Tariff Truce
Business May 13, 2025 | 9:42 am

Indonesia Told to Take Advantage of US-China Tariff Truce

 The US and China recently announced a 90-day truce in their escalating trade war.
US Makes 'Substantial Progress' in China Tariff Talks, Scott Bessent Says
Business May 12, 2025 | 2:36 am

US Makes 'Substantial Progress' in China Tariff Talks, Scott Bessent Says

 There was no immediate comment from the Chinese representatives at the talks.
Top US Officials Will Meet with Chinese Delegation in Switzerland in First Major Talks of Trade War
Business May 7, 2025 | 8:41 am

Top US Officials Will Meet with Chinese Delegation in Switzerland in First Major Talks of Trade War

 A government spokesperson said China would not "sacrifice its principles or global equity or justice in seeking any agreement.”
China Shrugs Off Threat of US Tariffs to Economy, Says It has Tools to Protect Jobs
Business Apr 28, 2025 | 4:04 pm

China Shrugs Off Threat of US Tariffs to Economy, Says It has Tools to Protect Jobs

 The trade war between the world’s two largest economies has the potential to bring on a recession in the US.
Trade War Has US Airlines Trimming Flights and Withdrawing Financial Guidance
Business Apr 25, 2025 | 3:37 am

Trade War Has US Airlines Trimming Flights and Withdrawing Financial Guidance

 Delta Air Lines pulled its January prediction that the company was on track for the best financial year in its history.
China Dismisses Claims of Ongoing Tariff Talks with US as Groundless
Business Apr 25, 2025 | 3:23 am

China Dismisses Claims of Ongoing Tariff Talks with US as Groundless

 “Any claims about the progress of China-US trade negotiations are as groundless as trying to catch the wind," a spokesman said.
US Treasury Secretary Expects De-Escalation in Trade War with China
Business Apr 23, 2025 | 9:36 am

US Treasury Secretary Expects De-Escalation in Trade War with China

 Trump said that the final tariff rate with China would come down “substantially” from the current 145 percent.

The Latest

Prabowo Welcomes Malaysian PM Anwar in Jakarta, Pledges Stronger Bilateral Ties
News 20 minutes ago

Prabowo Welcomes Malaysian PM Anwar in Jakarta, Pledges Stronger Bilateral Ties

 Prabowo Subianto and Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim vow to strengthen ties, discussing trade, regional stability, and ASEAN cooperation in Jakarta
Medco Energi to Send 600 MW of Clean Power to Singapore
Business 36 minutes ago

Medco Energi to Send 600 MW of Clean Power to Singapore

 Medco Energi plans to export 600 MW of solar power to Singapore via Pulau Bulan.
Trump Says US Has Signed a Deal with China on Trade
Business 3 hours ago

Trump Says US Has Signed a Deal with China on Trade

 China’s Commerce Ministry said Friday that the two sides had “further confirmed the details of the framework.”
Global Oil Shocks Bring Windfall for Indonesia’s Commodity Exports, Says Lawmaker
Business 3 hours ago

Global Oil Shocks Bring Windfall for Indonesia’s Commodity Exports, Says Lawmaker

 The 2025 state budget assumes an average global crude price of $82 per barrel.
Pertamina Shipping Arm Posts $558 Million Profit in 2024 as Fleet Expands Beyond 100 Vessels
Business 5 hours ago

Pertamina Shipping Arm Posts $558 Million Profit in 2024 as Fleet Expands Beyond 100 Vessels

 The company’s fleet now serves 65 international routes, a significant jump from 11 routes in 2021, reflecting its rapid global expansion.
News Index

Most Popular

Fatal Accidents Reveal the Perils Behind Mount Rinjani’s Beauty
1
Fatal Accidents Reveal the Perils Behind Mount Rinjani’s Beauty
2
Indonesia Launches First Medical Tourism Hub in Bali, a Flagship Project for Danantara
3
Brazilian Climber Found Dead After Fall Into Mount Rinjani Ravine, Evacuation Underway
4
Indonesia Cancels ADB Housing Loan after Securing $8B in Domestic Financing
5
75 Men Arrested in Gay Party Raid, 30 Test Positive for HIV/Syphilis
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED