Trump Slaps 32 Pct 'Reciprocal' Tariffs on Indonesia

Jayanty Nada Shofa
April 3, 2025 | 9:06 am
SHARE
US President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
US President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Jakarta. US President Donald Trump announced Wednesday local time a 32 percent "reciprocal" tariff on imports from Indonesia while accusing Jakarta of being unfair in the bilateral trade.

In a Rose Garden announcement, Trump unveiled reciprocal tariffs against many countries, including South Korea (25 percent), Malaysia (24 percent), and Indonesia (32 percent). These countries have been levying much higher rates on American goods, and thus deserve the freshly launched tariffs, according to Trump.

During a news conference at the White House, the businessman-turned-politician presented a chart, claiming that Indonesia had been imposing a whopping 64 percent tariff on US goods entering the Southeast Asian country. The White House’s calculations on what other countries had been charging took into account the latter’s currency manipulation, trade barriers, and what Trump called “other forms of cheating”. Trump claimed that Washington was being "kind" by giving discounts to the reciprocal tariffs.

“In a few moments, I will sign a historic executive order instituting reciprocal tariffs on countries throughout the world. Reciprocal. That means they do it to us and we do it to them. Very simple. Can't get any simpler than that,” Trump said in his speech.

Advertisement

“We will charge them approximately half of what they have been charging us. The tariffs will not be a full reciprocal. I could have done that, but it would have been tough for a lot of countries,” Trump said.

The executive order that Trump inked that day showed his disappointment over Indonesia’s tariffs on international trade. Indonesia had levied a 30-percent tariff on ethanol compared to the US' 2.5 percent, the document reads.

Trump’s latest trade policy on Indonesia come as no surprise as Washington had been suffering from a huge trade imbalance.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani not long ago revealed that the US ran a $19.3 billion deficit with Indonesia in 2024. This made Indonesia the fifteenth-largest contributor to the US’ deficit that year. Sri Mulyani even warned that Indonesia could be a future target for Trump’s tariffs. At home, the US made up the lion’s share of Indonesia’s non-oil and gas trade surplus in February, reaching nearly $1.6 billion, according to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS).

Tags:
#Trade #Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Trump Announces Sweeping New Tariffs, Risking Inflation and Trade Wars
Business 2 hours ago

Trump Announces Sweeping New Tariffs, Risking Inflation and Trade Wars

 Trump said he was acting to bring in hundreds of billions in new revenue to the US government and restore fairness to global trade.
Trump Slaps 32 Pct 'Reciprocal' Tariffs on Indonesia
Business 3 hours ago

Trump Slaps 32 Pct 'Reciprocal' Tariffs on Indonesia

 Trump says this is only half of the 64-percent tariffs that Indonesia has been imposing on US goods.
Danish Prime Minister Heads to Greenland as Trump Seeks Control of Arctic Territory
News 20 hours ago

Danish Prime Minister Heads to Greenland as Trump Seeks Control of Arctic Territory

 Greenland is a mineral-rich, strategically critical island that is becoming more accessible due to climate change.
Anger Against Trump Forecast to Cost the US International Visitors
Business Apr 2, 2025 | 10:22 am

Anger Against Trump Forecast to Cost the US International Visitors

 The US Travel Association, a trade group, has also warned about Canadians staying away.
Danantara Open to Backing 3 Million Affordable Housing Program
Business Apr 2, 2025 | 9:38 am

Danantara Open to Backing 3 Million Affordable Housing Program

 Indonesia plans to build 3 million affordable houses each year, and Danantara is open to backing this ambitious program.
News Index

Most Popular

Veteran Actor Ray Sahetapy Dies at 68
1
Veteran Actor Ray Sahetapy Dies at 68
2
Trump Slaps 32 Pct 'Reciprocal' Tariffs on Indonesia
3
Indonesia Sends Medical Team and Relief Supplies to Earthquake-Hit Myanmar
4
Anger Against Trump Forecast to Cost the US International Visitors
5
Local Tourists Caught Using Ambulance to Bypass Traffic in Sukabumi
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED