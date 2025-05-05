Trump Threatens 50% Tariffs on EU, 25% on Apple iPhones Made Abroad

Associated Press
May 23, 2025 | 9:11 pm
SHARE
Sales staff members work at an Apple shop in Hanoi, Vietnam Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)
Sales staff members work at an Apple shop in Hanoi, Vietnam Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)

Washington. Former President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to impose a 50 percent tariff on all imports from the European Union and a 25 percent penalty on Apple products unless the company moves iPhone production to the United States.

The threats, posted on Trump’s Truth Social platform, underscored both his ability to rattle global markets with a few keystrokes and the reality that his previous tariffs have yet to deliver the trade deals or resurgence in domestic manufacturing that he promised voters.

Trump, a Republican, said he wants higher import taxes on goods from the EU, a long-time US ally, than on those from China. Beijing’s tariffs were recently cut to 30 percent to facilitate ongoing negotiations. Trump expressed frustration over the lack of progress in talks with Brussels, despite the EU’s proposal to eliminate tariffs altogether, something Trump rejected in favor of keeping a baseline 10 percent duty on most imports.

“Our discussions with them are going nowhere!” Trump wrote. “Therefore, I am recommending a straight 50 percent Tariff on the European Union, starting on June 1, 2025. There is no tariff if the product is built or manufactured in the United States.”

Advertisement
Read More:
Indonesia Revives Boeing-Garuda Deal Amid Tariff Talks

That post was followed by a direct threat to Apple, which plans to continue manufacturing iPhones in Asia. Apple now joins Amazon, Walmart, and other major US companies navigating uncertainty and inflationary pressures resulting from the tariff policies.

“I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhones sold in the United States to be manufactured in the United States, not India, or anyplace else,” Trump wrote. “If that is not the case, a tariff of at least 25 percent must be paid by Apple to the US.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook said earlier this month that most iPhones sold in the U.S. this quarter would come from India, while iPads and other devices would be sourced from Vietnam. Analysts have estimated that relocating iPhone production to the US could drive the retail price of a $1,200 device to between $1,500 and $3,500.

Markets reacted swiftly to Trump’s remarks. S&P 500 futures fell about 1.3 percent as investors weighed the implications of escalating trade tensions. US markets have become highly sensitive to Trump’s tariff announcements, often falling on threats and rebounding when those threats are softened.

Read More:
Indonesia Changes Trade Data Release Schedule Amid US Tariff Review

Trump’s core argument is that the US runs a “totally unacceptable” trade deficit with the EU. While the US imports more goods from Europe than it exports, the European Commission notes that the overall trade relationship, including services, is roughly balanced. The US has a trade surplus in services that partly offsets the goods deficit, placing the net gap at €48 billion ($54 billion).

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Berlin supports the EU Commission’s efforts to maintain access to the U.S. market.

“I think such tariffs help no one, but would just lead to economic development in both markets suffering,” Wadephul said in Berlin. “So we are still counting on negotiations and support the European Commission in defending Europe and the European market, while at the same time working on persuasion in America.”

Trump administration officials have previously said the goal of tariffs was to isolate China and strike new trade deals with allies. But threats against EU partners undermine that strategy, said German economist Marcel Fratzscher of the German Institute for Economic Research.

“The strategy of the EU Commission and Germany in the trade conflict with Trump is a total failure,” Fratzscher posted on X. “This was a failure you could see coming. Trump sees Europe’s wavering, hesitation, and concessions as the weaknesses that they are.”

Trump has had a rocky relationship with Apple. While he has praised the company’s $500 billion pledge in domestic AI investment, he turned critical last week during a visit to Qatar.

“I had a little problem with Tim Cook yesterday,” Trump said. “I said to him, ‘My friend, I treated you very good. You’re coming here with $500 billion, but now I hear you’re building all over India. I don’t want you building in India.”

Analysts are skeptical that Apple could shift iPhone production to the U.S. quickly. Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives wrote: “We see no chance that iPhone production starts to happen in the US in the near-term given the upside-down cost model and Herculean-like supply chain logistics needed for such an initiative.”

Tags:
#Trade
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Trump Threatens 50% Tariffs on EU, 25% on Apple iPhones Made Abroad
Business 39 minutes ago

Trump Threatens 50% Tariffs on EU, 25% on Apple iPhones Made Abroad

 Trump threatens 50% tariffs on EU goods and 25% on Apple products unless iPhones are made in the US, escalating his trade war.
Indonesia Revives Boeing-Garuda Deal Amid Tariff Talks
Business May 21, 2025 | 9:50 am

Indonesia Revives Boeing-Garuda Deal Amid Tariff Talks

 Indonesia’s Danantara reopens talks with Boeing to revive a stalled deal with Garuda as Jakarta seeks closer US trade ties.
Trump’s Tariffs Could Trigger Mass Layoffs in Indonesia, INDEF Says
Business May 20, 2025 | 10:51 am

Trump’s Tariffs Could Trigger Mass Layoffs in Indonesia, INDEF Says

 Indonesia may see mass layoffs in coming months as US tariffs and global trade tensions squeeze manufacturing and export sectors.
Joining OECD Could Help Indonesia’s Trade Talks with the US, Minister Says
Business May 16, 2025 | 8:38 pm

Joining OECD Could Help Indonesia’s Trade Talks with the US, Minister Says

 Indonesia to submit OECD accession document in June, aligning the process with US trade talks.
Trump’s Tariff is Part of His Grand Strategy -- with A Huge Cost
Opinion May 15, 2025 | 3:05 pm

Trump’s Tariff is Part of His Grand Strategy -- with A Huge Cost

 Trump's tariff policy reflects a grand strategic approach rather than the belief that high tariffs alone will fix the US trade deficit
JCI Returns to 7,000 Level as Trump Declares ‘Total Reset’ With China
Business May 15, 2025 | 10:38 am

JCI Returns to 7,000 Level as Trump Declares ‘Total Reset’ With China

 Jakarta stocks rally past 7,000 for first time since Feb. as US–China tariff truce lifts markets and Trump signals shift in trade stance
Indonesia Changes Trade Data Release Schedule Amid US Tariff Review
Business May 15, 2025 | 10:04 am

Indonesia Changes Trade Data Release Schedule Amid US Tariff Review

 Indonesia ends mid-month trade estimates, will release only final monthly data as March trade surplus hits $4.33B amid US tariff tension.
US Stocks Surge Following 90-Day US-China Trade Truce, Dow Jumps Nearly 1,000 Points
Business May 12, 2025 | 9:09 pm

US Stocks Surge Following 90-Day US-China Trade Truce, Dow Jumps Nearly 1,000 Points

 Stocks soar after the US and China agree to a 90-day truce in their trade war, with Dow up 957 points and S&P 500 climbing 2.6%.
Trump Considers Lowering China Tariffs to 80% Ahead of Trade Talks
News May 9, 2025 | 9:36 pm

Trump Considers Lowering China Tariffs to 80% Ahead of Trade Talks

 Trump proposes cutting China tariffs to 80% ahead of key Geneva talks, signaling possible thaw in escalating US-China trade war.
Trump Threatens 100 Pct Tariff on Foreign Films to Revive US Industry
Lifestyle May 5, 2025 | 9:32 pm

Trump Threatens 100 Pct Tariff on Foreign Films to Revive US Industry

 Trump threatens a 100% tariff on foreign films, calling U.S. movie industry "dying" and blaming other countries for drawing filmmakers away.

The Latest

At Least 60 Killed in Israeli Strikes as Gaza Aid Remains Scarce
News 8 minutes ago

At Least 60 Killed in Israeli Strikes as Gaza Aid Remains Scarce

 At least 60 killed in Gaza strikes as Israel allows limited aid amid global pressure and UN warnings of looming famine.
Benzoin Resin Touted as Next Big Commodity in Indonesia’s Downstream Strategy
Business 24 minutes ago

Benzoin Resin Touted as Next Big Commodity in Indonesia’s Downstream Strategy

 Luhut Pandjaitan says benzoin resin, or kemenyan, holds untapped potential for Indonesia’s downstream strategy and rural economic growth.
Trump Threatens 50% Tariffs on EU, 25% on Apple iPhones Made Abroad
Business 39 minutes ago

Trump Threatens 50% Tariffs on EU, 25% on Apple iPhones Made Abroad

 Trump threatens 50% tariffs on EU goods and 25% on Apple products unless iPhones are made in the US, escalating his trade war.
Minister Shuts Down Tangerang Steel Plant Over Toxic Smoke Emissions
News 3 hours ago

Minister Shuts Down Tangerang Steel Plant Over Toxic Smoke Emissions

 The facility, operated by Power Steel Mandiri in the Cikupa Industrial Complex, was found to be emitting hazardous air pollutants.
Shell’s Exit from Indonesia Fuel Retail Not a Sign of Energy Sector Decline, Says Minister
Business 4 hours ago

Shell’s Exit from Indonesia Fuel Retail Not a Sign of Energy Sector Decline, Says Minister

 Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia says Shell’s sale of Indonesian fuel stations is a normal business move, not a worsening energy sector.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Seizes Millions of Illegally Imported Tools from China Tracked Through TikTok Ads
1
Indonesia Seizes Millions of Illegally Imported Tools from China Tracked Through TikTok Ads
2
Shell to Exit Fuel Retail Business in Indonesia, Sells Stations to JV
3
Luhut Proposes $1 Billion Joint Investment Between Indonesia’s Danantara and China’s Sovereign Wealth Entities
4
Bank Indonesia Cuts 2025 Growth Forecast After Weak Q1 Performance
5
China’s Huayou to Break Ground on Indonesian EV Battery Project before August
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED