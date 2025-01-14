Trump to Join World Economic Forum Virtually After Inauguration

Geneva. US President Donald Trump will participate virtually in the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, just days after his inauguration, the forum president announced Tuesday.

Børge Brende, the Geneva-based organization’s president and former Norwegian foreign minister, highlighted that Trump had attended the exclusive gathering of business and government leaders in person twice during his first term.

"On Thursday afternoon, he will join us digitally, online, live in a dialogue with our participants," Brende said during a press conference on Tuesday, presenting the five-day program that will begin on Monday — the day of Trump’s inauguration.

"We think that will be a very special moment," Brende added, noting it would offer an opportunity to understand the administration's "policy priorities."

Forum organizers say a record number of around 900 business leaders, including those from major emerging markets, will participate in this year’s annual meeting.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: