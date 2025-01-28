Trump’s EV Policy Reversal Threatens Indonesia’s Nickel Industry and Green Energy Transition

Antara
January 28, 2025 | 4:00 pm
SHARE
Barges loaded with nickel ore are anchored off Kabaena Island in South Sulawesi, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Yusuf Wahil)
Barges loaded with nickel ore are anchored off Kabaena Island in South Sulawesi, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Yusuf Wahil)

Jakarta. A recent executive order by US President Donald Trump rolling back electric vehicle (EV) mandates is likely to disrupt Indonesia’s burgeoning EV ecosystem, according to the Center of Economic and Law Studies (Celios). The policy could significantly impact demand for critical minerals, foreign investment, and global financing for green energy projects, while strengthening China’s grip on Indonesia’s nickel downstream industry.

Bhima Yudhistira, Executive Director of Celios, said reduced global demand for EV batteries could pressure prices for commodities such as nickel, copper, and bauxite—key components in EV manufacturing.

“Nickel prices have already dropped 3.7 percent year-on-year, while cobalt has plummeted 16.6 percent over the same period,” Bhima said on Tuesday. He warned that further price declines could prompt US automakers to reconsider their raw material supply contracts, potentially disrupting Indonesia’s mining sector.

Trump’s rollback of EV incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) could deter US companies from investing in Indonesian nickel smelters and battery plants. Bhima said the IRA previously raised hopes for improved governance in Indonesia’s downstream mining sector.

“With this policy reversal, the prospect of US investment looks increasingly dim, which could hinder Indonesia’s ambitions to become a global EV hub,” he said.

Risks to International Financing for Energy Transition
Trump’s decision also risks undermining international financing for clean energy projects, including Indonesia’s Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP). The $20 billion initiative aims to decarbonize Indonesia’s energy and mineral sectors but could lose momentum if the US shifts its focus away from electrification and climate commitments.

“Without strong U.S. support, global partnerships for Indonesia’s energy transition could falter, threatening the development of domestic EV components,” Bhima added.

As US interest wanes, China’s dominance in Indonesia’s nickel industry is poised to grow. Bhima said China’s economic slowdown has already depressed prices for processed nickel, including stainless steel components produced in Indonesia.

“Processed nickel exports are expected to decline further this year, potentially reducing Indonesia’s trade surplus,” he warned.

Trump’s executive order, signed shortly after his inauguration on Jan. 20, repeals EV mandates introduced under the Biden administration. Labeling the previous policy a “mandate,” Trump argued it stifled economic growth and innovation.

The order also loosens vehicle emission standards and halts funding for EV charging infrastructure. Trump declared a national energy emergency, enabling companies to operate with fewer environmental restrictions.

These moves underscore Trump’s intention to prioritize traditional energy sources and gasoline-powered vehicles, even at the expense of global efforts to combat climate change.

Tags:
#Industry
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Lawmakers Question Discrepancies in Malaysia's Story of Migrant Worker Shooting
News 38 minutes ago

Lawmakers Question Discrepancies in Malaysia's Story of Migrant Worker Shooting

 Indonesian lawmakers demand a full investigation into the death of a migrant worker by Malaysian maritime patrol.
Police Uncover International Love Scam Operation in Jakarta, 20 Arrested
News 49 minutes ago

Police Uncover International Love Scam Operation in Jakarta, 20 Arrested

 Police uncovered a love scam operation in Jakarta involving 20 suspects who deceived victims into investing in cryptocurrency.
Football Player Radja Nainggolan Arrested in Cocaine Trafficking Investigation
News 3 hours ago

Football Player Radja Nainggolan Arrested in Cocaine Trafficking Investigation

 Former Belgium international Radja Nainggolan has been arrested in connection with a large-scale cocaine trafficking investigation.
Escape the Crowds and Experience Authentic Bali at Penglipuran Village
News 3 hours ago

Escape the Crowds and Experience Authentic Bali at Penglipuran Village

 Penglipuran Village in Bali offers a peaceful retreat with its preserved culture, natural beauty, and traditional architecture.
Prabowo ‘Consistent’ in Delivering Campaign Promises, Apindo Says
News 3 hours ago

Prabowo ‘Consistent’ in Delivering Campaign Promises, Apindo Says

 Prabowo’s consistency in his first 100 days gives a positive signal to businesses that he really walks the talk, according to Apindo.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Demands Investigation into Fatal Shooting of Migrant Workers by Malaysian Patrol
1
Indonesia Demands Investigation into Fatal Shooting of Migrant Workers by Malaysian Patrol
2
Jakarta Police Officer Accused of Extorting Suspects in Deaths of Two Teen Girls for Rp 20 Billion
3
Emilia Contessa, Indonesian Singer and Actress, Passes Away at 67
4
De-Dollarization: Indonesia, India Look Forward to Local Currency Trade
5
India, Indonesia Agree to Address Trade Barriers
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED