Two Gerindra Executives Take Charge of Pertamina's Top Leadership

Jakarta. Two high-ranking members of President Prabowo Subianto's Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra) have been appointed to lead the state-owned oil company Pertamina following a shareholders' meeting on Monday.

Simon Aloysius Mantiri, a member of Gerindra's advisory council, has been named the new CEO, succeeding Nicke Widyawati, who held the position since 2018. Before his appointment as CEO, Simon served as Pertamina's chief commissioner, a role in which he replaced Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, known as Ahok, who stepped down to join Ganjar Pranowo's presidential campaign team. Simon was actively involved in Prabowo's presidential campaign as the deputy treasurer.

The newly vacated position of chief commissioner has been filled by Mochamad Iriawan, another member of Gerindra's advisory council. Iriawan, 62, previously led the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) and served as Jakarta’s Police Chief. During his law enforcement career, he oversaw several high-profile cases, including the murder trial of former Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Chairman Antasari Azhar.

The management restructuring was initiated by State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir, who represented the government as Pertamina’s principal shareholder.

