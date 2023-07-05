Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Two P2P Lending Platforms Plan IPO

Muhammad Ghafur Fadillah
July 5, 2023 | 7:43 am
A man watches trading stats at the Indonesia Stock Exchange. (David Gita Rosa)
A man watches trading stats at the Indonesia Stock Exchange. (David Gita Rosa)

Jakarta. Two peer-to-peer lending platforms are preparing to debut their stock issuance in the near future, a Financial Services Authority (OJK) official said on Tuesday.

One of them has been identified as Akselerasi Usaha Indonesia, popularly known as Akseleran, but the name of the other company has not been disclosed pending the OJK licensing procedure.

“The company’s valuation is approximately between Rp 300 billion and Rp 360 billion ($20 million-24 million),” OJK Commissioner Inarno Djajadi told reporters in Jakarta, referring to the unnamed P2P lending platform.

Meanwhile, Akseleran has earlier announced the plan to hold an initial public offering to raise Rp 358 billion in fresh capital.

Akseleran Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Ivan Nikolas Tambunan said the company will offer 2.98 billion shares in its public debut from Aug. 1-7 at a price range of Rp 100-120 per share.

“It’s going to be a proud moment in the company’s history. The Akseleran Group has started to run a digital lending service since October 2017 using a marketplace lending platform. In the sixth year of our Indonesian operations, the Akseleran Group will reach the ultimate point by going public and being listed in the Indonesia Stock Exchange,” Ivan said.

Akseleran will be given the AKSL market code after the IPO.

