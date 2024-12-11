Two Tourists Killed in Tree Collapse at Monkey Forest, Bali Warns of Extreme Weather

Gianyar/Buleleng/Karangasem, Bali. A large tree collapsed in the popular Monkey Forest in Padangtegal Village, Ubud, on Tuesday, killing two foreign tourists and injuring six others. The incident, captured on CCTV, has sparked concern over the ongoing extreme weather conditions across Bali.

In the video circulated on social media, visitors are seen walking leisurely in the forested park when some suddenly turn and run moments before a loud cracking sound is heard. The tree then crashes down, blocking a paved path.

“We are still gathering data about the victims as consulates are contacting us to check if their citizens were involved,” Gianyar Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) Emergency and Logistics Chief I Gusti Ngurah Dibya Presasta said on Tuesday.

Preliminary reports indicate that the collapse killed two women: F. Justine Christine, 32, from France, and Kim Hyoeun, 42, from South Korea. Lee Sunni, 43, also from South Korea, sustained severe injuries, while five others suffered minor wounds. All victims were rushed to Kenak Medika Hospital in Ubud for treatment.

Authorities are working to notify their families and respective consulates. The BPBD Gianyar is also investigating the incident to determine whether the weather or other factors played a role in the tree’s collapse.

The tragedy comes as Bali faces an uptick in weather-related disasters this December. In Karangasem Regency alone, the local BPBD recorded 33 incidents between December 1 and 9, primarily tree collapses and landslides caused by heavy rains and strong winds.

“Given the start of the rainy season, we have coordinated with relevant agencies, including the National Road Authority, to prepare equipment and take preventive measures against weather-induced disruptions,” Karangasem BPBD Chief Ida Ketut Arimbawa said Tuesday.

He added that heavy machinery has been stationed in key areas to address potential landslides swiftly. The agency has also received additional resources from private companies and state-owned enterprises, ensuring sufficient personnel and equipment to handle emergencies.

Buleleng Regency has similarly seen a surge in weather-related incidents, with 46 disasters reported in the past week alone, marking the highest weekly total in 2024. These incidents include tree collapses, floods, landslides, and infrastructure damage.

Buleleng's BPBD official I Gusti Bagus Rony Ariyana attributed the spike to heavy rainfall influenced by the La Niña phenomenon. “Areas like Busungbiu, Banjar, Sukasada, and Tejakula have experienced rainfall exceeding normal levels, making them high-risk zones for floods and landslides,” he explained.

To mitigate risks, the Buleleng BPBD has launched public awareness campaigns, trimmed trees in vulnerable areas, and mobilized personnel and equipment. “We urge residents to monitor weather updates from the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) and avoid risky activities during heavy rains,” Rony added.

Weather agency BMKG Denpasar Climatology Station has warned that extreme weather may persist until mid-January 2025. Weather forecaster Made Dwi Wiratmaja said that while rainfall intensity may dip slightly by late December, heavy rain remains likely.

“Residents must remain vigilant against floods, landslides, and falling trees,” Wiratmaja said. “Avoid travel during adverse weather to reduce the risk of accidents or being trapped in disasters.”

The BMKG also encouraged the public to rely on its official platforms for early weather forecasts and updates, which are crucial for planning safe activities amid ongoing extreme conditions.

