UK Seeks to Boost Bilateral Trade with Indonesia

Jakarta. UK International Trade Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan is on a two-day visit to Indonesia to launch a new trade dialogue and to further develop the existing £2.6 billion in bilateral trade.

She is slated to meet with her Indonesian counterpart Mohammad Lutfi to discuss future trading relationships and also meet with Chief Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan and Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan.

“I look forward to meeting Minister Lutfi again to discuss expanding our future trading relationship and I envisage UK investment in Indonesia going from strength to strength,” Trevelyan said in a statement on Tuesday.

“These talks are an opportunity to advance our shared goals – such as stepping up trade and investment in the clean green technologies of the future, which will provide opportunities for growth and high-quality jobs in both our countries. I also look forward to more commodities being traded between our countries, so Brits can enjoy Indonesian food and drink more easily and vice versa.”

The meeting with Luhut will discuss partnerships on tidal energy and battery technology. Indonesia is pursuing an ambition to become a regional hub for the electric vehicle industry and has received investments in battery production and automotive assembly plants from South Korea and China.

Trevelyan also will promote the UK’s rail expertise as she visits Jakarta Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), which British firms have helped to design, the UK Embassy said.

“Bilateral trade between the UK and Indonesia stands at £2.6 billion, and investment into Indonesia from the UK stood at £5.1 billion in 2020, creating 1 million jobs in Indonesia,” British Ambassador to Indonesia Owen Jenkins said.



“We have a strong relationship, but with Indonesia going from strength to strength, and there is still room for growth. Increasing trade is a win-win, that benefits both nations and with that ambition in mind, we are convinced that the launch of the Joint Economic and Trade Committee with the Indonesian Government will accelerate the steps we can take to increase trade, especially in the priority sectors.”