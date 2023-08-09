Wednesday, August 9, 2023
United Invests Rp 250 Billion in Electric Motorcycle Factory

Muhammad Ghafur Fadillah
August 9, 2023 | 9:41 pm
United scooters are put on display in Tangerang, Aug. 9, 2023. (B-Universe photo/Muhammad Ghafur Fadillah)
United scooters are put on display in Tangerang, Aug. 9, 2023. (B-Universe photo/Muhammad Ghafur Fadillah)

Tangerang. Terang Dunia Internusa, the proprietor of the United bicycle and electric scooter brand, on Wednesday announced an investment of Rp 250 billion ($16 million) in a newly established assembly plant in Curug, Tangerang Regency.

Spanning five hectares of land, the factory will have an annual production capacity of 1 million bicycles and electric scooters, along with various components. 

"The machinery investment amounts to Rp 50 billion, while an additional Rp 200 billion is allocated for the construction of the factory," Andrew Mulyadi, Director of Terang Dunia, said during a site visit.

Upon its completion and commencement of operations, the new facility is projected to enable the sale of 8,000 electric scooters this year.

United's electric scooters are priced between Rp 15 million to Rp 50 million, offering a battery range of 70 kilometers on a full charge. Electric bicycles will be available starting from Rp 4 million.

"We have already received orders for 1,000 electric scooters for export to Malaysia," Andrew said.

Established in 1991, Terang Dunia Internusa presently manages two factories in Citereup and Gunung Putri, Bogor, employing over 1,200 workers.

Investor Daily
