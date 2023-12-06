Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

United Tractors' Subsidiary Acquires 70% Stake in Nickel Companies Valued at Rp 3.22 Trillion

Thresa Sandra Desfika
December 5, 2023 | 3:48 pm
SHARE
The headquarters of United Tractors in Jakarta. (Investor Daily)
The headquarters of United Tractors in Jakarta. (Investor Daily)

Jakarta. Heavy equipment distributor United Tractors (UNTR) has announced the successful completion of its subsidiary, Danusa Tambang Nusantara (DTN), in acquiring a 70 percent stake in both Stargate Pacific Resources (SPR) worth Rp 3.18 trillion ($205.54 million) and Stargate Mineral Asia (SMA) valued at Rp 41.95 billion on November 30, 2023. The total transaction value amounts to Rp 3.22 trillion ($2.71 million).

DTN acquired 69.9991 percent of SPR shares from nickel holding company Anugerah Surya Pacific Resources (ASPR) and 0.0009 percent from Anugerah Surya Investama (ASI). Meanwhile, DTN acquired 69 percent of SMA shares from ASPR and 1 percent from SPR.

"The company effectively owns the shares in SPR and SMA since November 30, 2023," Corporate Secretary of United Tractors, Sara K Loebis, said in a filing on Tuesday.

Shares of UNTR tumbled 1.56 percent to Rp 22.075 as of Tuesday.

Advertisement

Previously, on Dec. 6, 2022, UNTR had informed the Financial Services Authority (OJK) about DTN signing a conditional share purchase agreement (CSPA). At that time, DTN planned to acquire 89.99871% of SPR shares owned by ASPR and 0.00009 percent by ASI, as well as 89% of SMA shares owned by ASPR and 1 percent by SPR.

However, the filing revealed that UNTR acquired only 70 percent of the shares in both SPR and SMA.

SPR operates in the nickel mineral mining sector, while SMA focuses on nickel mineral processing (smelter). SMA has plans to construct a ferronickel smelter in the Molore Village, Langgikima District, North Konawe Regency, Southeast Sulawesi Province.

SPR will supply raw materials for SMA's smelter. SPR holds a mining permit for an area of approximately 1,674 hectares with nickel ore reserves amounting to 24.7 million wet metric tons (WMT).

In the information disclosure on Oct. 18, 2023, UNTR stated that DTN successfully acquired ASPR with a transaction value of $104.9 million or approximately Rp 1.64 trillion. ASPR is the majority shareholder of SPR and SMA.

Tags:
#Corporate News
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Putin to Discuss Israel-Hamas War During Trip to Saudi Arabia, UAE
News 5 hours ago

Putin to Discuss Israel-Hamas War During Trip to Saudi Arabia, UAE

 Putin will make the visit at a time when Russia wants to advance its role as a power broker in the conflict in the Middle East.
House Confirms Appointment of 7 New Supreme Court Justices
News 5 hours ago

House Confirms Appointment of 7 New Supreme Court Justices

 The House’s Legal Affairs Commission dismissed the appointment of three ad hoc judges for the human rights tribunal.
United Tractors' Subsidiary Acquires 70% Stake in Nickel Companies Valued at Rp 3.22 Trillion
Business 10 hours ago

United Tractors' Subsidiary Acquires 70% Stake in Nickel Companies Valued at Rp 3.22 Trillion

 Danusa Tambang Nusantara (DTN), a subsidiary of United Tractors, has acquired a 70 percent stake in nickel companies SPR and SMA.
SAR Team Discovers Two More Bodies at Mt. Marapi
News 10 hours ago

SAR Team Discovers Two More Bodies at Mt. Marapi

 A joint search and rescue (SAR) team has successfully located two more casualties following the eruption of Mount Marapi in West Sumatra.
Jakarta Seeks to Bolster ‘Sister City’ Ties with Tokyo
News 15 hours ago

Jakarta Seeks to Bolster ‘Sister City’ Ties with Tokyo

 The Jakarta-Tokyo sister city partnership now includes domains such as environmental sustainability,and disaster management.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

OECD to Decide on Indonesia’s Accession This Month
1
OECD to Decide on Indonesia’s Accession This Month
2
11 Bodies Recovered after Marapi Eruption, and 12 Climbers Still Missing
3
Indonesia to Launch Tourism Fund Next Year
4
Jokowi Denies Allegations of Asking KPK to Halt Setya Novanto's Graft Case
5
No Investor Will Come if We Have Poor Infrastructure: Jokowi
Opini Title
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED