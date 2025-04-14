US Agrees to Drop Its 145% Tariff Rate on China to 30%
Geneva. US and Chinese officials said Monday they had reached a deal to roll back most of their recent tariffs for 90 days and keep talking to resolve their trade disputes.
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the United States agreed to drop its 145 percent tariff rate on Chinese goods by 115 percentage points to 30 percent, while China agreed to lower its rate on US goods by the same amount to 10 percent.
Greer and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the tariff reductions at a news conference in Geneva.
They said the two sides had set up consultations to continue discussing their trade issues.
