Monday, August 21, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

US Economist Compares Global Supply Chains to 'Wild West'

Heru Andriyanto
August 21, 2023 | 3:40 pm
SHARE
Princeton University economist Gene Grossman speaks during an interview with BTV network aired on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (Videography)
Princeton University economist Gene Grossman speaks during an interview with BTV network aired on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (Videography)

Jakarta. The Covid-19 pandemic has left a lasting impact on global supply chains, and renowned economist Gene Grossman has likened the current state of affairs to the "wild west" due to the rise of protectionism and the lack of a functioning dispute settlement mechanism in the World Trade Organization (WTO).

In an interview with Jakarta-based BTV news broadcaster aired on Monday, Grossman expressed concerns that global supply chains have not fully recovered after being thrown into chaos during the pandemic.

“There’s been a trend toward more economic nationalism, more protection of domestic content, which has slowed down the integration of the global economy,” Grossman said.

In addition, the dispute settlement mechanism in the WTO is no longer functioning, “countries have been going it alone like it’s the wild west now”, the international economics professor from Princeton University said.

Advertisement
Read More:
Trade Protectionism Worse than 10 Years Ago, Jeffrey Sachs Tells B20 Delegates

“All of this is disintegrating supply chains coupled with the rise of automation which makes it impossible to bring home parts of the manufacturing process that were not viable in developed countries in the past,” he added. 

“I think we’re going to see a slowdown in the growth of goods supply chains -- hopefully replaced by the supply chain of the service of the economy which I think there’s an ample room for growth.”

Despite acknowledging the rise of the digital economy and e-commerce during the pandemic, Grossman remained skeptical about their impact on creating a more integrated global economy.

“You’ll be surprised that border still does matter even for digital trade or for downloads of apps. People got used to buying e-commerce buying online, people got used to remote work. Now that the pandemic has eased, it has to reverse to how we were,” he said.

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

PGN to Invest Rp 50 Billion in Gas Piping Network in Nusantara
Business 2 hours ago

PGN to Invest Rp 50 Billion in Gas Piping Network in Nusantara

 PGN's plan involves supplying compressed natural gas from its refineries in Balikpapan and Bontang, both located in East Kalimantan.
Vietnam to Ink ASEAN Payment Connectivity Pact This Week
Business 4 hours ago

Vietnam to Ink ASEAN Payment Connectivity Pact This Week

 Vietnam will sign the regional payment connectivity pact at the upcoming gathering of ASEAN finance ministers and central bank governors.
US Economist Compares Global Supply Chains to 'Wild West'
Business 5 hours ago

US Economist Compares Global Supply Chains to 'Wild West'

 There’s been a trend toward more economic nationalism and more protection of domestic content, according to Grossman.
Rizky Febian, Anji Enliven Semesta Berpesta Palembang
Lifestyle 12 hours ago

Rizky Febian, Anji Enliven Semesta Berpesta Palembang

 The second and last day of Semesta Berpesta Palembang also featured Salma Salsabil and Batas Senja. 
Denmark Promises 19 F-16 Fighter Jets to Ukraine to be Delivered Around New Year
News 16 hours ago

Denmark Promises 19 F-16 Fighter Jets to Ukraine to be Delivered Around New Year

 The Netherlands didn't provide a number or timeframe, saying it depends on how soon Ukrainian crews and infrastructure are ready.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Ganjar Outruns Prabowo in Indikator Politik Poll
1
Ganjar Outruns Prabowo in Indikator Politik Poll
2
Jokowi Embarks on First African Tour
3
Nearly 17,000 Central Government Employees to Relocate to Nusantara
4
PDI-P Executive Budiman Sudjatmiko Faces Dismissal Over Open Support for Prabowo
5
US, Japan, Australia Plan Joint Navy Drills in Disputed South China Sea
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED