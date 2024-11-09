US Markets Hit Record Highs, While JCI and Asia Markets See Decline

Jakarta. The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped 2.91 percent this week, with market capitalization also falling by 2.86 percent from Rp 12,601 trillion to Rp 12,241 trillion.

In contrast, US stocks surged to record highs, with the S&P 500 marking its best week in a year, climbing 0.4 percent and briefly surpassing the 6,000 mark. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 259 points (0.6 percent), and the Nasdaq added 0.1 percent, boosted by President Donald Trump’s election win and the Federal Reserve’s recent rate cut to stimulate the economy.

European markets saw declines, closing the week in the red. The Bank of England cut interest rates by 25 basis points on Thursday, its second cut since 2020, while indicating a cautious approach to further reductions amid rising inflation projections.

In Asia, Hong Kong and Shanghai markets slipped as investors awaited Beijing’s economic support measures. After a legislative meeting, officials announced a 6 trillion yuan ($839 billion) three-year plan to help local governments refinance COVID-era debt.

China’s trade surplus exceeded expectations, with export growth outpacing imports, signaling weaker domestic demand. Nonetheless, potential US tariff threats pose uncertainties, which could drive Beijing to implement stronger policies to stabilize its stock market.

