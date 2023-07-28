Friday, July 28, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Vale Indonesia Posts $168 Million First-Half Profit amid Acquisition Pressure

Thresa Sandra Desfika
July 28, 2023 | 2:50 pm
SHARE
Nickel ore smelting activity at Vale Indonesia smelter in Sorowako, South Sulawesi.B-Universe photo/Mohammad Defrizal)
Nickel ore smelting activity at Vale Indonesia smelter in Sorowako, South Sulawesi.B-Universe photo/Mohammad Defrizal)

Jakarta. Nickel mining company Vale Indonesia (INCO) announced on Friday it has recorded a profit of $168.5 million in the first half of the year, as pressure intensifies for the government to acquire a commanding stake in the company.

The amount is around $18 million more than the profit in the first half of last year.

The cost of revenue almost doubled to $438.5 million while overall revenue rose by 16.7 percent YoY to $659 million.

Vale said nickel matte production volume increased to 33,691 tons from 26,394 tons in the first half of 2022.

Advertisement

However, the average sale price declined to $19,836 per ton as of June 2023 from $20,899 in the same period last year. 

Vale has been using coal to replace more expensive fuel oil for its burners since April to save costs.

"We plan to adopt more efficiency measures to continue the successful cost-reduction program in the last quarter," Vale Indonesia CEO Febriany Eddy said in a statement.

The government using state-owned mining holdings MIND ID plans to acquire an additional 14 percent stake in Vale Indonesia, the local unit of Toronto-based Vale Base Metals, that will increase the government's total ownership to 34 percent.

But a number of lawmakers and analysts urged the government to acquire a majority stake as "mandated by the constitution", replicating the success in taking over Freeport Indonesia.

Even MIND ID executives themselves said a 34 percent stake in Vale will not grant decision-making power in key areas such as project selection, dividend payout, or capital structure.

Tags:
#Corporate News
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

KPK Admits Procedural Error in Arresting Basarnas Head
News 24 minutes ago

KPK Admits Procedural Error in Arresting Basarnas Head

 The Indonesian justice system makes a separation between the civilian court and the military tribunal.
Adidas to Release 2nd Batch of Unsold Yeezy Sneakers
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

Adidas to Release 2nd Batch of Unsold Yeezy Sneakers

 Adidas has stopped selling high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.
Indonesia Launches Its First Crypto Bourse
Tech 3 hours ago

Indonesia Launches Its First Crypto Bourse

 The government has granted a permit to Commodity Futures Exchange (CFX) to manage the crypto asset bourse.
Vale Indonesia Posts $168 Million First-Half Profit amid Acquisition Pressure
Business 5 hours ago

Vale Indonesia Posts $168 Million First-Half Profit amid Acquisition Pressure

 The amount is around $18 million more than the profit in the first half of last year.
XL Axiata Reports Rp 650B Profit in 1st Half of 2023
Business 7 hours ago

XL Axiata Reports Rp 650B Profit in 1st Half of 2023

 XL Axiata has 58 million users across Indonesia, with the average revenue per user (ARPU) increasing from Rp 38,000 to Rp 41,000. 
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Basarnas Head Accused of Accepting Rp 88B Bribe Money
1
Basarnas Head Accused of Accepting Rp 88B Bribe Money
2
Jokowi to Meet Xi Jinping for Investment, South China Sea Talks
3
Gov’t Still Undecided About Ahok Becoming New Pertamina Boss
4
Gov’t Mulls $100 Floor Price for Cross-Border E-Commerce
5
8 Arrested in Latest KPK Raids 
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED