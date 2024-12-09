VAT Hike: Gov’t Told to Explain What Classifies as Luxury Goods

Alfida Rizky Febrianna
December 9, 2024 | 9:04 am
SHARE
President Prabowo Subianto holds a press conference on the 2025 minimum wage at the presidential office in Jakarta on Nov. 29, 2024. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak)
President Prabowo Subianto holds a press conference on the 2025 minimum wage at the presidential office in Jakarta on Nov. 29, 2024. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak)

Jakarta. Economist Achmad Nur Hidayat recently said that the government should clearly state what sort of “luxury goods” would be subject to the upcoming value-added tax (VAT) hike. 

Indonesia has decided to proceed with its plans to raise the VAT from the current 11 percent to 12 percent starting in January. President Prabowo Subianto said that the new policy would only apply to luxury goods, although he did not mention the types of products that the government would consider to be luxury. 

According to Achmad Nur, “luxury goods” in tax terms can range from premium vehicles, jewelry, expensive electronics to property assets of a certain value. But the starting price of luxury goods often do not align with the Indonesian lower middle class’ purchasing power.

Inflation can also cause changes in the definition of luxury goods. This can even prompt products that were originally meant for secondary needs to be classified as luxury goods and thus taxed at a higher rate. 

Advertisement

“So mid-upper range smartphones, which people often use for work or school, might even be subject to the VAT hike,” Achmad Nur said over the weekend. 

The analyst even warned that the absence of a clear definition could make the lower middle class even more vulnerable once the higher tax rate comes into effect. 

Tags:
#Macroeconomics #Policy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Bashar Assad Receives Asylum from Moscow, Russian State Media Say
News 6 minutes ago

Bashar Assad Receives Asylum from Moscow, Russian State Media Say

 The arrival of Assad and his family in Moscow was reported by Russian agencies Tass and RIA, citing an unidentified source at the Kremlin.
VAT Hike: Gov’t Told to Explain What Classifies as Luxury Goods
Business 33 minutes ago

VAT Hike: Gov’t Told to Explain What Classifies as Luxury Goods

 The government has yet to explain what sort of luxury goods would be subject to the upcoming VAT hike.
KPU Confirms Pramono Anung as Jakarta Governor-Elect
News 15 hours ago

KPU Confirms Pramono Anung as Jakarta Governor-Elect

 Pramono received 2.18 million votes, surpassing the 50 percent threshold by 2,925 votes to secure an outright win.
Syrian Government Falls in Stunning End to 50-Year Rule of Assad Family
News 19 hours ago

Syrian Government Falls in Stunning End to 50-Year Rule of Assad Family

 Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalali said the government was ready to “extend its hand” to the opposition.
Analyst Suggests Jokowi Establish His Own Political Party
News 20 hours ago

Analyst Suggests Jokowi Establish His Own Political Party

 Speculation about Jokowi's next political move has intensified since PDI-P recently confirmed that he is no longer part of the party.
News Index

Most Popular

BMKG Issues Warning of Potential Extreme Weather in Indonesia Due to Tropical Cyclone 91S
1
BMKG Issues Warning of Potential Extreme Weather in Indonesia Due to Tropical Cyclone 91S
2
Basic Commodities, Healthcare, and Education Exempt from VAT
3
National Online Shopping Day to Book Rp 40 Trillion Transactions: Minister
4
Jokowi’s Next Move: Golkar and Gerindra Compete for Former President’s Allegiance
5
Syrian Government Falls in Stunning End to 50-Year Rule of Assad Family
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED