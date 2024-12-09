VAT Hike on Luxury Goods to Impact Low-Income Families as Well, Analysts Warn

Alfida Rizki Febrianna
December 9, 2024 | 1:35 pm
SHARE
A woman shops for clothes at the Blok M Square mall in Jakarta on Nov. 15, 2024. (Antara Photo/Sulthony Hasanuddin)
A woman shops for clothes at the Blok M Square mall in Jakarta on Nov. 15, 2024. (Antara Photo/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

Jakarta. The government’s assurance that a higher value-added tax (VAT) will apply only to luxury goods, and thus spare low-income families, is being met with skepticism by some analysts.

President Prabowo Subianto has confirmed that his administration will impose a hike in VAT from 11 percent to 12 percent starting on January 1 but the hike is limited to luxury goods and services.

While the government intends to limit the VAT increase to products classified as luxury items, critics argue that this approach could still send ripples through the entire economy. For instance, if motor vehicles are deemed luxury goods subject to a 12 percent VAT, higher transportation costs could ultimately raise the prices of basic necessities -- like rice -- that are otherwise exempt from VAT.

Achmad Nur Hidayat, an economic and public policy expert at National Development University (UPN) Veteran Jakarta, said the increased VAT rate not only directly affects wealthier households but also indirectly burdens middle- and lower-income groups.

Advertisement

“The VAT hike on luxury goods will have a ripple effect on those with lower incomes,” Achmad said on Sunday. He explained that this so-called “spillover effect” occurs when rising prices for luxury goods push up overall living costs.

“For example, an increase in the VAT rate on vehicles will elevate logistics and transportation expenses, leading to higher prices for daily essentials,” Achmad noted.

He also noted that many lower-income workers are employed in sectors supporting luxury goods consumption. As demand for these goods declines due to the higher tax rate, their jobs could be at risk. The middle class, often the backbone of the national economy, may likewise struggle if they see rising costs for services and products linked -- directly or indirectly -- to luxury goods.

“When prices increase, the purchasing power of the middle class weakens,” Achmad said. “Their everyday expenses rise, leaving less room for saving or investing. This dynamic can slow social mobility and hamper economic growth.”

Business tycoon Handaka Santosa, chairman of the Indonesian Global Brand Retailers Association (Apregindo), underscored how a seemingly modest VAT increase can have outsized effects on final product prices.

“A pair of trousers priced at Rp 200,000 now costs Rp 222,000 with the current 11 percent VAT,” Handaka said. “A one-percentage-point VAT hike might seem minor -- just an additional Rp 2,000 -- but that’s misleading. Each component of the trousers -- fabric, yarn, zipper, buttons --incurs VAT. After the cumulative effect, the final price could jump to Rp 250,000 rather than just Rp 224,000.”

These concerns suggest that even a targeted VAT increase on luxury items may ultimately strain lower-income households, challenging the government’s assertion that the new policy will shield the most vulnerable segments of society.

Tags:
#Economic Impacts #Policy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Prabowo Pushes for Food Storage at Village Level to Tackle Inflation
News 1 hours ago

Prabowo Pushes for Food Storage at Village Level to Tackle Inflation

 President Prabowo Subianto said that achieving food self-sufficiency is a central strategy for controlling inflation in Indonesia.
Indonesia Braces for Severe Weather as Cyclone Seeds Develop, Disasters in Sukabumi and Lebak Claim Lives
News 3 hours ago

Indonesia Braces for Severe Weather as Cyclone Seeds Develop, Disasters in Sukabumi and Lebak Claim Lives

 Indonesia is bracing for severe weather as weather agency BMKG detects three tropical cyclone seeds that could bring heavy rainfall.
A Series of Natural Disasters in Sukabumi Leave Thousands Displaced, 12 Dead
News 4 hours ago

A Series of Natural Disasters in Sukabumi Leave Thousands Displaced, 12 Dead

  A series of natural disasters in Sukabumi, West Java, has displaced 3,064 people and caused 12 deaths, with two still missing.
Bali’s Kuta, Legian, and Seminyak Beaches Struggle with Washed-Up Waste Ahead of Year-End Holidays
Lifestyle 4 hours ago

Bali’s Kuta, Legian, and Seminyak Beaches Struggle with Washed-Up Waste Ahead of Year-End Holidays

 As the rainy season intensifies, Bali’s iconic beaches—Kuta, Legian, and Seminyak—have once again been inundated with waste.
Indonesia Eyes Bullion Bank to Harness Domestic Gold Reserves
Business 5 hours ago

Indonesia Eyes Bullion Bank to Harness Domestic Gold Reserves

 Indonesia plans to establish its bullion bank to provide a reliable safe-haven asset during economic crises.
News Index

Most Popular

BMKG Issues Warning of Potential Extreme Weather in Indonesia Due to Tropical Cyclone 91S
1
BMKG Issues Warning of Potential Extreme Weather in Indonesia Due to Tropical Cyclone 91S
2
Basic Commodities, Healthcare, and Education Exempt from VAT
3
National Online Shopping Day to Book Rp 40 Trillion Transactions: Minister
4
KPU Confirms Pramono Anung as Jakarta Governor-Elect
5
Analyst Suggests Jokowi Establish His Own Political Party
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED