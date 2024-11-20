VAT Hike to Deal Blow to Hotel Industry

Juan Ardya Guardiola
November 20, 2024 | 8:01 am
SHARE
This undated photo shows a hotel lobby in Indonesia. (Antara Photo/Makna Zaezar)
This undated photo shows a hotel lobby in Indonesia. (Antara Photo/Makna Zaezar)

Jakarta. The upcoming hike on value-added tax (VAT) has sparked worries among Indonesian hotels and restaurants with the industry association saying that it could deal a blow to the overall sales.

The government is planning to raise VAT from 11 percent to 12 percent starting in January. Calls are mounting for the government to delay the policy -- this time, the plea is coming from the Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association (PHRI).

“All sectors have warned [the government] that the [VAT hike] could lower sales,” PHRI chairman Hariyadi Sukamdani told reporters in Jakarta on Tuesday.

According to Hariyadi, the higher VAT would mean lower purchasing power, particularly among the middle to lower class. The higher tax would also add more burden on the people. The effects are also not limited to the hotel and restaurant sector alone, but also businesses with a lower middle market. 

Advertisement

PHRI has also penned a letter to President Prabowo Subianto and Finance Minister Sri Mulyani to reconsider the policy.

“In that letter, we asked them to reassess the policy,” Hariyadi said.

He added: “Hopefully, the government can review the policy based on data and research.”

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Ford Targets Indonesian Market with Mustang and Bronco Launches
Tech 57 minutes ago

Ford Targets Indonesian Market with Mustang and Bronco Launches

 The iconic Ford Mustang, a symbol of American muscle cars, is set to hit the Indonesian market next year.
Shin Tae-yong Confident Indonesia Can Secure Top Four Spot After 2-0 Victory Over Saudi Arabia
News 1 hours ago

Shin Tae-yong Confident Indonesia Can Secure Top Four Spot After 2-0 Victory Over Saudi Arabia

 Shin Tae-yong, is optimistic that his team can reach the top four in the third round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers for the Asian zone
Indonesia to Return Filipina Drug Convict Mary Jane Veloso to Philippines
News 1 hours ago

Indonesia to Return Filipina Drug Convict Mary Jane Veloso to Philippines

 Filipino President Marcos Jr broke the news of Mary Jane Veloso's return on Wednesday without revealing when she would be flying home.
Apple Proposes $100M Investment to Lift iPhone 16 Ban in Indonesia
Business 1 hours ago

Apple Proposes $100M Investment to Lift iPhone 16 Ban in Indonesia

 Apple has committed to investing $100 million (approximately Rp 1.57 trillion) in Indonesia to address the government’s ban on the iPhone 16
Indonesian Lawmaker Urges Arrest of Transgender Influencer Isa Zega Over Umrah Controversy
News 2 hours ago

Indonesian Lawmaker Urges Arrest of Transgender Influencer Isa Zega Over Umrah Controversy

 Instagram influencer Isa Zega, has become a hot topic of discussion among the public and members of the Indonesian Parliament.
News Index

Most Popular

Marselino Ferdinan’s Brace Leads Indonesia to 2-0 Win Over Saudi Arabia
1
Marselino Ferdinan’s Brace Leads Indonesia to 2-0 Win Over Saudi Arabia
2
Indonesia vs Saudi Arabia: Shin Tae-yong Aims for Crucial Win in World Cup Qualifier
3
Prabowo’s Directive Halts Major Infrastructure Projects
4
How A Second Trump Presidency Will Impact Indonesian Economy
5
Indonesia vs Saudi Arabia: Starting XI Revealed as Garuda Look to Bounce Back
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED