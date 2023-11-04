Saturday, November 4, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

VAT-Free Home Purchase Program to Come Into Effect This Month

Arnoldus Kristianus
November 3, 2023 | 6:39 pm
SHARE
Workers build houses at a residential area in Bintaro, South Tangerang. (B-Universe Photo/David Gita Roza)
Workers build houses at a residential area in Bintaro, South Tangerang. (B-Universe Photo/David Gita Roza)

Jakarta. Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati announced on Friday that the government's program to exempt value-added tax (VAT) on home purchases priced at Rp 2 billion or lower will come into force later this month, effective until December 2024.

The minister explained that this incentive applies to homes with a maximum price of Rp 5 billion, with the government covering the VAT up to Rp 2 billion. For example, if a house is priced at Rp 5 billion, the buyer will still need to pay VAT on the remaining Rp 3 billion.

Houses priced at over Rp 5 billion will remain subject to the standard 11 percent VAT.

"The VAT incentive will be implemented later this month to support our economic growth momentum," Sri Mulyani said during a news conference in Jakarta.

Advertisement

She also mentioned that from July to December 2024, the incentive will be reduced to 50 percent of the VAT.

The property sector contributes significantly to the economy, accounting for up to 16 percent of the gross domestic product and 9 percent of overall tax revenue, according to Wahyu Utomo, the head of the Finance Ministry's state budget policy center. Furthermore, this sector creates 13 million jobs.

Wahyu expressed his expectations that this incentive would help maintain growth at around 5.1 percent for the fourth quarter and the entire year.

In addition to the VAT incentive, the government is also offering a Rp 4 million subsidy for the purchase of low-cost housing.

Tags:
#Property
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Japan, Philippines to Negotiate Defense Pact Amid China's Aggression
News 23 minutes ago

Japan, Philippines to Negotiate Defense Pact Amid China's Aggression

 The agreement would allow Japanese and Philippine troop deployments to one another for military exercises and other security activities.
VAT-Free Home Purchase Program to Come Into Effect This Month
Business 6 hours ago

VAT-Free Home Purchase Program to Come Into Effect This Month

 The property sector contributes significantly to the economy, accounting for up to 16 percent of the gross domestic product.
BNI, ITPC Osaka, Tokyo Embassy Help MSMEs Penetrate Japan
Special Updates 8 hours ago

BNI, ITPC Osaka, Tokyo Embassy Help MSMEs Penetrate Japan

 There are many potential buyers that can be the target market for BNI’s MSMEs.
BNI Life, Hibank Ink Bancassurance Partnership
Special Updates 9 hours ago

BNI Life, Hibank Ink Bancassurance Partnership

 BNI Life and Hibank recently signed a partnership on “bancassurance in branch”.
BNIDirect Records Rp 5,017 Trillion in Transaction
Special Updates 10 hours ago

BNIDirect Records Rp 5,017 Trillion in Transaction

 BNI said that its BNIDirect service had recorded Rp 5,017 trillion in transactions as of Sep. 2023, marking a 17.2 percent yoy increase.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Indonesia, UAE to Launch Mangrove Research Center at COP28
1
Indonesia, UAE to Launch Mangrove Research Center at COP28
2
Panji Gumilang Charged with Money Laundering
3
Palestine Calls for Economic Sanctions Against Israel
4
Police Thwart Smuggling Attempt of Baby Komodo Dragon
5
Judge Rejects Pre-Trial Motion by Ex-Pertamina CEO Karen Agustiawan
Opini Title
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED